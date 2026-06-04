Flint Housing acquires additional 260 social rented homes for London

Flint Housing strengthens its London presence with 260 additional new Social Homes in Barking and Enfield.

Flint Housing has acquired 88 new homes at Horizons, part of Bellway’s Fielders Quarter development in Barking Riverside.

A deal has also been reached for 172 new homes with Fairview at Chase Farm in Enfield.

Practical completion at Horizons is expected in February 2027, and there will be a phased handover of homes at Chase Farm over 2028 and 2029.

All 260 homes will be offered on a social rented basis.

Flint Housing is committed to delivering more than 3,000 new homes over the next five years with an active pipeline of over 1,000 new homes.

Registered provider of social housing, Flint Housing, has secured the delivery of 260 homes for social rent across two sites in London.

These deals demonstrate Flint’s commitment to delivering high-quality social housing in London, bringing innovation and additionality to local authorities in real need of support for growing waiting lists.

In January, Flint Housing welcomed residents to 85 new social-rented apartments in the North Kensington Gate, part of a wider development of 208 homes from City & Docklands Limited and delivered by North Kensington Gate Limited and O’Shea.

Flint Housing aims to deliver more than 3,000 homes in London over the next five years with a pipeline of more than 1,000 homes.

Eugene Schreider, Chief Executive Officer at Flint Housing, said: “Flint Housing is actively working with the Greater London Authority and a range of developers across London to further scale our delivery. We see how important it is to invest in homes for social rent, particularly at a time of such acute need and a challenging economic environment.”

“By forward funding developers, we have already secured the delivery of more than 450 homes, with a pipeline of more than 1,000. We plan to deliver more than 3,000 homes over the next five years. By helping to bring together developers, institutional funders, local authorities and the public sector, we can unlock greater affordable housing delivery.”

Scheduled for practical completion in February 2027, Flint Housing has secured delivery of 88 social rented units at Horizons, part of Bellway’s Fielders Quarter development in Barking. The homes will be spread across two blocks providing a mix of 1, 2 and 3-bedroom homes.

Flint Housing is also forward-funding the delivery of 172 single and family-sized social rented homes at Fairview’s Chase Farm development in Enfield. The scheme includes 66 three-bedroom homes which will make a significant contribution to family housing.

With a phased handover expected across 2028 and 2029, the 172 homes in Enfield will be spread across seven blocks, as part of a broader mixed-tenure development of 369 homes.

Flint Housing partnered with Fairview in 2025 on a “subject to planning” basis to financially underpin delivery of 50% affordable housing on the site.

Angelique Noble, Director of Customer Experience at Flint Housing, stated: “We look forward to welcoming residents to their new homes in 2027 and beyond. We are working closely with local authorities and housing management partners to enable strong sustainable communities at both schemes and ensure that our services align with the needs of future residents.”

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