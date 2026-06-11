Costain lands places on two London Gatwick frameworks

Long-term framework contracts will deliver new and upgraded infrastructure for UK’s second busiest airport.



Costain, the infrastructure solutions company, has been awarded a place on two framework contracts with London Gatwick.

London Gatwick’s Civils Framework and Buildings Framework cover a range of capital projects to upgrade and modernise the airport’s infrastructure, support growing passenger demand, and enhance resilience. The frameworks will run for a four-year period, with an option to extend by a further two years.

Costain will bring its experience in delivering sustainable infrastructure solutions to support London Gatwick’s programme of major capital investment projects to enhance the airport’s operational efficiency, resilience, capacity and sustainability. The frameworks will deliver multiple design and construction projects both airside and landside.

Jonathan Willcock, Managing Director of Transportation at Costain, commented: “Increasing UK airports’ capacity and enhancing the passenger experience will unlock regional and national economic growth, boost trade, and secure the country’s position as a major international transport hub. We’re working closely with London Gatwick and our supply chain partners to deliver the essential infrastructure upgrades that will enhance the airport’s operations and thereby create a more prosperous UK.”

The award builds on Costain’s growing position in the aviation sector, where it is delivering a range of asset renewal projects and infrastructure services for the UK’s three largest airport operators. In addition to the work with London Gatwick, Costain is delivering the new baggage systems infrastructure at Heathrow Terminal 2. Costain is also designing critical civils upgrades at Manchester, London Stansted and East Midlands airports for Manchester Airports Group.

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