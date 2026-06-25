Fusion Strengthens UK PBSA Pipeline with £176m Construction Investment

Purpose-built student accommodation developer Fusion Group has awarded two major construction contracts worth a combined £176m to CField Construction, reinforcing continued investment in the UK’s growing student housing sector.

The projects, located in London and Glasgow, will deliver a total of 1,269 student bedrooms alongside affordable housing and significant public realm improvements, with both developments scheduled to welcome students for the 2028 academic year.

The largest of the two schemes is a £97m mixed-use development in Wood Green, north London. The project will provide 636 purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) beds alongside 79 affordable homes, creating a vibrant mixed-use community supported by new public spaces and enhanced public realm.

Meanwhile, in Glasgow, CField has commenced construction of a £79m development on Sauchiehall Street that will deliver a further 633 student bedrooms. The project also incorporates the sensitive restoration of a 1930s Art Deco façade and the reinstatement of the historic Wellington Arcade, helping to preserve an important piece of the city’s architectural heritage while supporting the wider regeneration of the surrounding area.

Together, the two developments demonstrate the continued strength of the UK PBSA market, where demand for high-quality student accommodation remains robust across major university cities. Developers are increasingly seeking to deliver schemes that combine modern student living with placemaking, heritage restoration and wider community benefits.

The appointments further strengthen the long-standing relationship between Fusion Group and CField Construction, with both businesses continuing to expand their presence within the living sector.

Originally established in County Cork, CField has been operating successfully across the UK for approximately 15 years, building a strong reputation for delivering complex residential, education and mixed-use developments.

Gavin O’Flaherty, Managing Director of CField Construction, described the twin contract awards as an important milestone for the business and a reflection of the company’s proven expertise within the living sector.

André Ferdinand, Projects Director at Fusion Group, said both the Wood Green and Sauchiehall Street developments are central to the company’s long-term growth strategy. He added that CField’s delivery capability and collaborative approach will play a key role in ensuring both schemes are completed in time for the 2028 student intake.

As demand for purpose-built student accommodation continues to outstrip supply in many university cities, developments of this scale are expected to remain a significant driver of investment across the UK’s residential and regeneration sectors.

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