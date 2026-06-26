Glasgow Approves Landmark 25-Storey PBSA Tower as £250m Gateway Regeneration Progresses

A major new chapter in Glasgow’s city centre regeneration has moved a step closer after plans for a 25-storey purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) tower received planning approval, paving the way for the first phase of a £250m mixed-use development.

The scheme forms part of the ambitious Charing Cross Gateway masterplan, which aims to transform a prominent gateway site into a vibrant new urban quarter featuring student accommodation, Grade A offices, residential homes, retail space and high-quality public realm.

Developer CXG Glasgow has secured detailed planning consent for a 620-bed student accommodation building at Elmbank Gardens, located on the corner of Bath Street and Newton Street. Designed by Michael Laird Architects, the development will create modern student living in one of Glasgow’s most accessible city centre locations, helping to address continued demand for high-quality accommodation close to the city’s universities.

Enabling works are already underway, with demolition specialist Reigart Contracts currently clearing two former 1960s buildings from the site. The demolition programme is expected to be completed by August, preparing the site for the next stage of development.

Construction of the student accommodation tower is anticipated to begin during 2027, with the completed development expected to welcome students in 2030.

The approval represents the first significant milestone for the wider Charing Cross Gateway regeneration, which secured outline planning consent last year. Future phases will introduce Grade A office accommodation, private residential homes, retail and leisure uses, creating a diverse mixed-use destination that will reconnect an important part of Glasgow’s city centre.

As well as delivering much-needed student accommodation, the wider masterplan is expected to generate substantial economic benefits through construction activity, long-term employment opportunities and increased investment in the surrounding area.

Andrew Richardson, Managing Director of Development at ESR DevCo, described the approval as a major milestone for the project, saying it brings the development team significantly closer to transforming one of Glasgow’s most prominent gateway sites. He added that the investment would help support construction jobs while creating fresh momentum for regeneration across the city centre.

Purpose-built student accommodation continues to attract strong investor interest across the UK, with university cities such as Glasgow experiencing sustained demand driven by growing student populations and a continued shortage of modern, professionally managed accommodation. Developments such as Charing Cross Gateway are increasingly combining student housing with commercial, residential and public realm improvements to create well-connected, sustainable urban communities.

With demolition progressing and construction scheduled to commence in 2027, the Charing Cross Gateway project represents one of Glasgow’s most significant city centre regeneration schemes and is set to play an important role in shaping the city’s future skyline and economic growth.

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