Fusion21 appoints suppliers to £85 million UK-wide Grounds Maintenance Framework for the public sector

Following a competitive open tender process, Fusion21 has appointed 22 suppliers to its £85 million UK-wide Grounds Maintenance Framework, providing public sector members with a fast route to market for grounds maintenance, landscaping and outdoor space services.

The specialist companies have secured a place on the fourth iteration of the framework, with 72% being SMEs. This is also the first Fusion21 framework awarded under the Procurement Act 2023.

Designed to support Fusion21’s public sector members in maintaining and improving a diverse range of outdoor spaces, the framework provides regional and national coverage, and is available to members, including housing providers, local authorities, education, blue light and the NHS.

Services span routine and seasonal maintenance, as well as hard and soft landscaping, tree works, fencing, and hedge and shrub maintenance.

Peter Francis, Group Executive Director (Operations) at Fusion21, said: “Our renewed Grounds Maintenance Framework gives members a fast, simple and compliant way to access trusted suppliers for grounds maintenance and landscaping services. With regional and national coverage, it supports everything from local requirements to large-scale, multi-site portfolios.

“Complementing our Workplace and Facilities Management Framework, this framework offers flexible call-off options while delivering social value and environmental improvements that have a visible impact on communities.”

Over the lifetime of the framework, Fusion21 aims to support the development of a community forest planting trees in every area where the framework is active, helping to create more sustainable communities, reduce carbon emissions and improve wellbeing.

Successful suppliers appointed to Fusion21’s national Grounds Maintenance Framework:

Aspire Community Works CIC

Bidvest Noonan (UK) Limited T/A Just Ask Estate Services

Blakedown Environment & Leisure Ltd T/A Blakedown Landscapes

Chequers Contract Services Limited

Fairways Contracting Limited

Gould Landscapes Limited

Great Oaks Tree Services Ltd

Greentown Environmental Ltd

Groundscapes Limited

John O’Conner (Grounds Maintenance) Limited

Landscaping Centre Limited T/A idverde

M J Granger Grounds Maintenance Limited

M&Y Maintenance & Construction Limited

Majestic Grounds Maintenance Ltd

Nurture Landscapes Limited

Oxford Direct Services Trading Limited

Peter Crosby Landscape Limited

Pinnacle FM Ltd

Ramora Limited

Sherratt Group Ltd

Sovini Property Services Limited

UK Landscapes Limited

Stock images of a park and education setting attached. Credit: Fusion21

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