McLaren Construction completes final phase of landmark iQ Longwood Place student scheme for Topland Vintage Group and McLaren Property

McLaren Construction Midlands & North has completed the second and final phase of iQ Longwood Place, a landmark purpose-built student accommodation development close to the University of Warwick, delivering a transformational new student community.

Developed by Topland Vintage Group and McLaren Property on behalf of iQ Student Accommodation (iQ), the completed scheme now provides 1,209 high-quality rooms across a vibrant campus environment designed to support student wellbeing, connectivity and community living.

Its completion marks the culmination of a major regeneration project which has revitalised a previously underused business park, helping to strengthen the University of Warwick’s student accommodation offering. The first phase of the development, comprising 572 beds, completed in 2025 and the second phase involved delivering 637 beds.

Replacing outdated office buildings and a former multi-storey car park, the scheme involved the demolition of Avon House, Swift House and associated structures to make way for nine new residential blocks across the two phases.

Located a 15-minute walk from the University of Warwick and a short journey from Coventry city centre, iQ Longwood Place features extensive amenity and social spaces including lounges, study areas, a gym, karaoke room, arcade and landscaped outdoor spaces.

Achieving a BREEAM Excellent rating, sustainability and environmental stewardship were central to the delivery of the project. McLaren Construction worked closely with ecologists, Coventry City Council and local stakeholders throughout the build to protect and enhance the surrounding natural environment, including the protection of mature trees and installation of bird boxes.

During the project, materials from the original buildings including bricks, stone and concrete were crushed and reused on site, significantly reducing construction waste and supporting the project’s sustainability objectives.

Alongside its environmental achievements, the project delivered significant social value outcomes for the local community. Working in partnership with Coventry City Council, more than £19.5m was generated in social return on investment through local supply chain spend, apprenticeships, employment opportunities and education engagement initiatives across Coventry and Warwickshire.

Completing iQ Longwood Place brings the total number of beds delivered by McLaren Construction Midlands & North to 2,870. This includes all phases of iQ Longwood Place, alongside schemes in Nottingham and Manchester.

Gary Cramp, Managing Director of McLaren Construction Midlands & North, said: “The completion of iQ Longwood Place is a hugely significant milestone for McLaren Construction, Coventry and the wider University of Warwick community. This development has transformed a former business park into a vibrant new student village and played an important role in re-energising the area.

“From the outset, this project has been about far more than delivering high-quality accommodation. We’ve worked closely with the council and the local community, local supply chain partners and iQ throughout the scheme, while remaining committed to protecting and enhancing the natural environment around the site.

“Completing the second phase required exceptional collaboration across the entire project team. The finished development will leave a lasting legacy for students and the city of Coventry for years to come.”

William Davies, Director of Asset Management at Topland Vintage, said, “The delivery of Topland Vintage’s development for iQ at Longwood Place marks the very successful completion of our long-term project to transform a redundant office scheme into a market leading student campus. All should be very proud of what has been created, and it has been a pleasure to work with such an expert team.”

George Basrawy, Head of Development for iQ, said, “We are delighted to add iQ Longwood Place to our portfolio, offering students a high-quality, campus-style living experience close to two leading universities. With phase two completing ahead of schedule, we can accommodate even more students in a location where demand continues to be strong. The number of students choosing to return for a second year in 2026/27 is a clear indication that the scheme is resonating with residents. It was great to work with McLaren Construction, Topland Vintage and the wider Project team.”



Claire Baxter, Senior Development Manager, McLaren Property, said: “We are extremely proud to mark the successful completion of this 1,209-bed student accommodation scheme, which represents a significant milestone for both our team and the wider community.

From the outset, our ambition was to deliver a high-quality, sustainable and future-focused living environment that responds to the evolving needs of today’s students. Achieving completion at this scale is a testament to the collaborative effort of our partners, consultants, and contractors, whose expertise and commitment have been instrumental throughout the project.

We are confident this scheme will make a lasting positive impact, enhancing the local area and providing students with an exceptional place to live, learn and thrive.”

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