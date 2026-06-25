Homes connected to nature keep garden city dream alive in Letchworth

Housebuilder David Wilson Homes has secured reserved matters approval from North Hertfordshire Council for a new Garden City-style 120-home development in Letchworth, known as Heritage Gardens.

The homes will be built on a 13-acre site at Talbot Way, formerly owned by Letchworth Garden City Heritage Foundation. David Wilson Homes has partnered with the foundation to develop a contemporary interpretation of traditional Garden City housing, rooted in the area’s historic character while meeting modern expectations.

The development has been designed around Garden City principles, with green space and landscaping integrated throughout the site. Plans include two main public green spaces, retained woodland, tree-lined streets, pocket parks and dedicated play areas.

The development will include one and two-bedroom apartments, alongside two, three, four and five-bedroom houses.

Plans also include 48 affordable homes, comprising a mix of affordable rent, shared ownership and social rent properties, with an emphasis on larger family homes and wheelchair-accessible housing.

The development will be arranged across four character areas intended to reflect local architectural styles, with features including asymmetrical catslide roofs, dormer and bay windows, and decorative crease tile detailing.

This development follows outline planning permission for the site, which was secured by the previous landowner in December 2024. Reserved matters approval has now been granted by North Hertfordshire Council, with a show home expected later this year and first occupations anticipated in spring 2027.

Under the planning agreement, David Wilson Homes will contribute more than £1m towards local infrastructure, including walking and cycling improvements, allotment facilities, libraries, schools and youth provision.

Lauren Potter, Development Director at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “Heritage Gardens on the edge of Letchworth will take the very best principles that founded this beautiful Garden City and update them for a new generation. Homes here will be surrounded by green spaces, sustainably built and designed to facilitate healthy and active lifestyles.”

For more information about Heritage Gardens or David Wilson Homes, visit www.dwh.co.uk.

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