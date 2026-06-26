Savills Strengthens Property Management Leadership with Senior Appointment

Savills has reinforced its commitment to delivering high-quality property management services with the appointment of Marcus Hutchings as Director within its London-based property management team.

Joining the business from CBRE, where he spent more than 12 years and most recently served as Senior Director, Hutchings brings over 15 years of experience managing complex institutional property portfolios and mixed-use estates. His appointment reflects the continued evolution of Savills’ property management offering as demand grows for specialist expertise across increasingly sophisticated real estate assets.

Based at Savills’ Margaret Street headquarters in London, Hutchings will play a key role in supporting clients across a broad range of commercial and mixed-use properties, helping to drive operational performance, asset value and occupier experience.

Throughout his career, Hutchings has advised many of the UK’s leading institutional investors and property owners, working across large-scale, high-profile portfolios. His experience includes overseeing strategic property management mandates for organisations including M&G Real Estate and Shaftesbury Capital, where the focus has been on delivering operational excellence, long-term asset performance and effective portfolio management.

The appointment comes at a time when the role of property management continues to evolve rapidly. Alongside traditional estate management responsibilities, today’s property managers are increasingly expected to deliver value through sustainability initiatives, ESG performance, digital innovation, building safety, occupier wellbeing and data-driven asset optimisation.

As owners and investors seek to maximise long-term returns while responding to changing occupier expectations, experienced professionals capable of managing complex portfolios have become increasingly valuable across the commercial property sector.

Katrina Mackay, Chief Operating Officer of Property Management at Savills, said Hutchings brings an impressive track record of advising some of the UK’s largest and most complex real estate portfolios. She added that his expertise in delivering operational excellence would strengthen the firm’s expanding retail and business space platforms, while supporting continued growth across the wider property management business.

Hutchings said he was excited to join Savills during an important period of growth, describing the firm as having a clear vision, an outstanding reputation within the sector and a strong client-focused culture. He added that he looked forward to contributing to the continued development of the business and supporting clients across its expanding portfolio.

The appointment further highlights Savills’ ongoing investment in attracting experienced industry leaders as the firm continues to enhance its property management capabilities and respond to the evolving needs of investors, landlords and occupiers across the UK’s commercial real estate market.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals