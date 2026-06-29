Jewson reel in sporting support for charity fishing day

Jewson colleagues in Norfolk were recently joined by sporting stars Jimmy Bullard and James Wade for a charity fishing day to raise money for a young boy with cerebral palsy.

Customers from Jewson Dereham, Watton and Fakenham came together for a day of competitive fishing at East Binley Lakes, with a five-hour tournament followed by a presentation, BBQ and raffle.

Football legend Jimmy Bullard, Jewson’s official landscaping ambassador, and darts champion James Wade, who has been sponsored by Jewson since December 2025, joined the community of participants to fundraise for local lad Mason, who needs new mobility equipment.

Mason was born weighing just 715g and spent four months in NICU at Norfo sporting stars Jimmy Bullard and James Wade for a charity fishing day to raise money for a young boy with cerebral palsy.lk & Norwich Hospital. He survived against all odds but was later diagnosed with bilateral cerebral palsy. His parents were told he may never walk independently, and that he would need to be a full-time wheelchair user.

Overall, £600 was raised at the fishing event, which will be put towards a new wheelchair more suited to Mason’s current needs.

Jason Thurston, Sales Advisor for Jewson, said: “We have some keen fishers across our Norfolk branches, so when the idea of running a competition with the bonus of raising money for a local cause was suggested, the teams jumped at the chance.

“What made the day even more special was having Jimmy and James along to encourage the participants and give them some healthy competition.

“Mason is such a deserving little boy, and we hope what we managed to raise during the event helps him access the equipment he needs for a more comfortable lifestyle.”

Kristien Fletcher, Regional Director for Jewson, added: “It was fantastic to see so many of our customers come together with our Jewson team for such an important cause. We’re always keen to support those in our community, so we’re really proud of what we’ve been able to do for Mason with this event.”

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