STARK UK champions regional builders by backing “Game-Changing” new Foundation

STARK Building Materials UK Ltd is backing The Regional Building Foundation (RBF), which launched on 8 June, describing the new initiative as “game-changing” for the regional builders who shape Britain’s communities.

The Foundation has been created by The Kings Foundation and the University of the Built Environment following a government backed Knowledge Transfer Partnership. Its mission is to build a new ecosystem for Place Building, coordinating regional builders, landowners, funders, materials suppliers, and professionals to deliver the walkable, locally distinctive, and resilient communities people want to call home.

Through its actions, STARK UK is walking the talk and reflecting a clear commitment from the senior leadership to invest in its regional builder team. Over the last year, the company has built a dedicated taskforce of seven Business Development Directors (BDDs), supported by 14 Key Account Managers (KAMs) in back-office and operational roles. These specialist teams provide a uniquely tailored service that meets each customer’s bespoke needs, taking the time to really understand their businesses. They are developing a community of local suppliers and service providers that can, together with the extensive Jewson branch network, deliver each business solution with precision and care.

As part of this commitment, as STARK UK has developed its unique proposition for regional builders, it has also supported its Business Development Director Edwin de Silva’s work to develop the framework of the Regional Building Foundation, and he now sits on its Board. Commenting on the way STARK UK is helping to build and create thriving local communities, Edwin de Silva said: “The concept we have developed for regional house builders is in complete harmony with the Regional Building Foundation; both are game changers for the housebuilding sector and particularly for the smaller and regional builders, who are in dire need of support.

“For us, it’s all about understanding that the SME sector is totally unique. These are often family-run businesses who are creating homes in the communities where they live, and that responsibility weighs heavily on them as their name is above the door. Today they face an unprecedented number of challenges, so by helping them to overcome some of those and giving them security of supply, we can play our part in ensuring that not only do these businesses survive but thrive in the years to come.”

Kieran Griffin, Jewson’s Divisional Managing Director for Southeast and Central England and Wales, added: “We’ve hand-picked colleagues who are great at looking after regional builders and their businesses, and who know how to lead the operations management needed to create and deliver bespoke solutions for our customers on time, in full, every time.

“With the depth and breadth of experience within this taskforce, alongside our great Jewson branch colleagues, who are also very much part of the concept, I’m delighted to see how our customers are responding to a proposition that grows stronger with every regional builder who partners with us.”

As the Regional Building Foundation establishes itself, STARK UK’s backing is the latest example of the industry coming together in new ways to demonstrably support and champion the trades, and to promote the benefits of a healthy, thriving and sustainable UK economy and society.

Coupled with this, STARK UK, led by its Jewson brand, continues to drive the Let’s Get Britain Building – NOW! campaign, a petition aimed at putting the voice of regional builders at the heart of Government and securing the relief and support needed to fund a national pro-building stimulus package.

With 100,000 signatures needed to trigger a public, action-focused Parliamentary debate, and a deadline of this November, Jewson is calling on the industry and the general public to get behind a petition that will benefit everyone, through greater affordability, improved planning, skills-building and job creation. https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/766641

#LetsGetBritainBuildingNOW

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