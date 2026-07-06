From Empty Offices to Student Living: £113m Funding Unlocks Royal Albert Dock Transformation

One of London’s largest office-to-purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) conversion projects has taken a major step forward after a £113 million funding package was secured to transform the long-vacant Royal Albert Dock office complex into a thriving student community.

Specialist lender Firma Partners has agreed the financing with DPK Group, enabling the redevelopment of approximately 450,000 sq ft of vacant commercial space into 1,085 high-quality student bedrooms. The completed scheme is expected to have a gross development value (GDV) of around £300 million.

Located within the Royal Docks regeneration area in East London, the development will breathe new life into 20 office buildings originally constructed by Brookfield Multiplex for Chinese developer ABP. Following the collapse of ABP in 2022, the waterfront complex has remained largely vacant despite its prime location and excellent transport connections.

Rather than undertaking extensive demolition and reconstruction, the project will focus predominantly on internal refurbishment and fit-out works, with no significant structural alterations required. This approach not only reduces construction costs and programme risk but also supports sustainability objectives by retaining the existing building fabric and significantly reducing embodied carbon compared with a new-build development.

Construction is expected to take around 18 months, with practical completion targeted for the third quarter of 2027.

For the construction and property sectors, the scheme highlights the growing importance of adaptive reuse as developers respond to changing market demands. With office vacancy rates remaining elevated in some locations and continued pressure on student accommodation across London, converting existing commercial assets into residential uses is becoming an increasingly attractive regeneration strategy.

The Royal Albert Dock development also reinforces the ongoing regeneration of East London’s Royal Docks, one of the capital’s largest Opportunity Areas, where significant investment continues to reshape the district into a mixed-use destination combining residential, commercial, education and leisure facilities.

Victor Librae, Chief Executive of Firma Partners, described the project as an outstanding opportunity that addresses London’s shortage of quality student accommodation while unlocking the value of a strategically located waterfront asset with significant regeneration potential.

David Maxwell, Founder of DPK Group, said the site’s excellent connectivity and scale made it ideally suited to becoming a student-led campus environment, adding that the tailored funding solution would support the project’s successful delivery.

As demand for PBSA continues to outstrip supply across many university cities, the Royal Albert Dock conversion demonstrates how innovative financing, sustainable refurbishment and adaptive reuse can work together to regenerate underutilised commercial assets while helping to meet the evolving accommodation needs of London’s growing student population.

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