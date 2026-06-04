McPhillips invests in Cat® mini excavator fleet in strategic alliance with Finning

Civil engineering company McPhillips has added its first Cat® machines to its fleet in a partnership with Finning UK & Ireland.

McPhillips is currently working on site at Finning headquarters in Cannock, Staffordshire, as the delivery partner responsible for constructing a new workshop. Due to complete later this year, the 1,230 m² Rebuild Centre of Excellence will provide purpose-built facilities for Cat Certified Rebuilds, inspections and major repairs as more customers look to extend the life of existing fleets.

McPhillips has already put one of its new machines, a Cat 308 Mini Excavator, to work on the scheme with a further three Cat 305 Mini Excavators delivered to the Shropshire-based firm. Designed to be compact yet powerful, the machines offer the reliability and performance needed to navigate a range of complex job sites across the construction industry.

Helen Day, Product Manager at Finning UK & Ireland, said: “Connecting customers with the machinery that supports their ambitions is very important to us. There is a clear synergy between the efficiency and sustainability goals of both McPhillips and Finning.

“McPhillips is a forward-thinking company and relies on a modern fleet of plant equipment to meet the demands of its schedules. The versatility and agility offered by the Cat 308 and 305 models mean they are real assets to construction companies working with a diverse range of clients.

“With multi-functioning performance, they are ideal for manoeuvring across work sites, easy to transport and offer low operating costs. In terms of efficiency, the lift and dig capabilities help to power through jobs while in-built sustainability features support lower fuel burn, emissions and noise. This investment by McPhillips will bring multiple long-term benefits to its operations.”

Cat mini excavators from 5-10T are designed to support Ease Of Use software packages to enhance safety, accuracy and productivity. These assist operators in controlling the machine to optimise performance and simplify operation. The cab supports a healthy working environment with air conditioning, comfortable seat and adjustable wrist rests, while the control display includes a Next Generation Monitor for easy to read information and customisable preference settings.

Neil Surridge, Site Manager at McPhillips said: “The new machine has been one of the most valuable pieces of plant on this project, allowing operators to work confidently in restricted areas. Its reliability, precision, and versatility have been essential in keeping the build moving smoothly and safely.”

McPhillips works across a variety of sectors with clients including local authorities, businesses, housebuilders, highways agencies and retailers. Paul Inions, Managing Director of McPhillips, said efficiency through collaboration was essential for continuous improvement.

He said: “We are committed to being at the forefront of environmentally low impact construction. Investing in our fleet not only means we have equipment that produces the most efficient output in terms of sustainability, it also means we have reliable access to the right machines for the job at hand.

“We deliver projects that meet the highest standards and partnering with Finning on its new workshop it is clear to see we share the same goals of having a positive impact and making a meaningful difference through the way we work.

“It was a very natural next step to strengthen our partnership further through the addition of Cat machinery to our fleet.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals