Mercury building renewal accelerates as Faithdean appointed to deliver 98,000 sq ft sustainable Holborn workspace

This summer will see the thoughtful refurbishment of Mercury – a prominent 1950s building on Theobalds Road – move forward at pace, in a positive signal to the London office market.

Originally designed by Stanley Gordon Jeeves, Orms Architects, in collaboration with Note Design Studio, are now breathing new life into the building to create 98,000 sq ft of design-led sustainable workspace that both embraces a contemporary, adaptable approach to office design and honours the building’s mid-century heritage.

Planning permission was granted in late 2024 and 2026 marks another key milestone for the project, with Faithdean appointed as the main contractor.

Once complete in late 2027, Mercury will provide 11 exceptionally refurbished floors of flexible workspace, alongside street level activations including enhanced public realm and a public cafe on the south west corner.

Central to the scheme is a circular sustainability strategy, focused on re-use and repurpose, with retention of 90% of the existing structural frame and 80% of the original stone façade. Low-quality 1990s additions will also be removed to further restore the neoclassical modern appearance of the original building.

Inside, the building has been reconsidered to prioritise flexibility, connectivity and natural light, including a six-story central atrium. Enhanced floorplates and integrated ceiling track systems will create a series of adaptable office suites that enable occupiers to evolve layouts as and when needed. All windows open, supporting mixed-mode ventilation and fresh air.

The scheme is intentionally designed to deliver a beautiful, high-quality working environment and a lifestyle space, responding to the fundamental shifts in occupier needs as businesses navigate the return to the office and place greater value on the need for in-person experience.

A curated ecosystem of shared amenity spaces sits at both the top and bottom of the building. These include a top-floor pavilion with terrace, a sunken courtyard lounge, a gym and cycle facilities, and newly landscaped external spaces to the front and rear, designed as integral parts of the building rather than add-ons.

Sam Elliott (Development Director), comments: “Mercury is a clear statement of confidence in Midtown. By retaining and enhancing a remarkable 1950s structure, we are delivering nearly 100,000 sq ft of design-led workspace that blends heritage, sustainability and the flexibility that modern occupiers demand. The building has been carefully reimagined to provide light-filled, adaptable floorplates anchored by a dramatic central atrium and a curated amenity offer. With Faithdean appointed as main contractor, we are now firmly focused on delivering that vision to the highest standard.”

Mercury is due to open its doors in late 2027. The appointed agents are Cushman & Wakefield, Farebrother and Levy Real Estate.

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