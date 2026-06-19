Novus commences £4.2m STEM building transformation for Loughborough University

Novus Property Solutions, the national maintenance, refurbishment and fit out contractor, has commenced work on a £4.2 million contract with Loughborough University to transform two existing campus buildings into specialist DIGI-Labs designed to support the next generation of STEM innovators.

The project will see the creation of Digi-Lab Central across the EHB Squash Courts and G Block, bringing together advanced digital technologies within a purpose-designed, collaborative environment. With completion expected in June 2026, the facility will be home to a Proto Hologram, VR Lab, drone technology, markered motion capture, a GPU lab and a 3D immersive wall and floor installation.

Delivered by Novus’ dedicated Public Services & Commercial (PS&C) division, the scheme combines design, refurbishment and reconfiguration expertise within a live university setting.

The works involve the comprehensive transformation of two adjacent buildings to create a unified, high-performance learning environment. This includes the installation of a new canopy structure to physically connect the buildings, a full internal strip-out, a new roof structure, stairwell extension and complete MEP installations. Specialist floor, wall and ceiling finishes will also be installed to achieve the required acoustic performance for advanced digital applications, alongside associated external and landscaping works.

The installation of energy efficiency measures will also ensure a resilient and sustainable campus that operates efficiently. The building fabric improvements along with the air quality management system create a healthy learning environment that inspires innovation, whilst being aligned with the University’s sustainability strategy, reducing energy demand and supporting advanced digital teaching and research.

The DIGI-Labs will shape a dedicated space for the university’s science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) students. Designed to ensure graduates are prepared for the world of work, the DIGI-Labs will allow STEM students to learn about digital skills, data analytics, and virtual and augmented reality, as well as assisting students in reaping the benefits of artificial intelligence to support future technologies.

Matt Hiley, Executive Director at Novus Property Solutions, said: “This is an exciting and forward-thinking project that will create a specialist environment tailored to the needs of STEM students at Loughborough University. Facilities like the DIGI-Labs play a vital role in bridging academic learning with real-world application.

“Our team understands the balance required when delivering complex refurbishments within live education environments, combining technical precision, programme certainty and sensitivity to the wider campus community. We’re proud to be partnering with the university to create a space that will support innovation and future technologies for years to come.”

With extensive experience of delivering fast-track, specialist fit-out projects across the education sector, Novus Property Solutions continues to work with providers nationwide to create environments that support learning, collaboration and long-term impact.

To find out more about Novus Property Solutions please, visit: https://www.novussolutions.co.uk/.

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