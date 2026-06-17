OCU Group expands Australian operations with acquisition of Volta Energy Group

OCU Group today announces the acquisition of Volta Energy Group (“Volta”), an Australian energy advisory, design, project delivery and high-voltage commissioning business specialising in the development and delivery of major energy infrastructure projects.

The acquisition further strengthens OCU’s growing presence across Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) and expands the Group’s capability across the full energy project lifecycle, from early-stage development and advisory services through to project delivery and operational support as an integrated end-to-end solution provider for clients.

With offices in Melbourne and Sydney, Australia, Volta has established a strong reputation for supporting large-scale renewable energy, transmission, datacentre, and energy infrastructure projects through a combination of technical expertise, commercial insight and practical delivery experience. Volta is an Approved Contractor in the state of Victoria, enabling the company to work on regulated electricity networks. The accreditation process is highly selective, with only a small number of companies achieving the exacting standards required for approval.

The acquisition adds upstream grid connection, power systems studies and early-stage advisory capability – improving visibility of pipeline, grid constraints and project origination, alongside scarce downstream expertise in commissioning, substations, BESS and system integration. The addition of Volta to the Group further positions OCU as being able to offer a broader integrated service proposition across Australia and New Zealand, combining strategic advisory and design, project development and delivery expertise.

“Volta adds an important capability to our growing Australia & New Zealand operations” said Sheldon Upton, CEO of OCU Group (ANZ). “The team brings deep expertise in energy project development, commercial advisory and project delivery, complementing the construction and engineering capabilities already established within OCU. Together, we are creating a stronger proposition for clients seeking support across the entire infrastructure lifecycle.”

Ryan McKenzie, Managing Director of Volta added: “Volta was founded on the belief that successful energy projects require a combination of technical excellence, commercial understanding and practical delivery experience. Joining OCU Group gives us access to a broader international platform while allowing us to continue supporting clients with the same specialist expertise and collaborative approach that has underpinned our growth.”

Australia’s energy market continues to evolve rapidly, creating demand for partners that can support projects from concept through to delivery. Volta’s experience in development, grid connection and project advisory adds significant value to OCU’s existing offering and strengthens the team’s ability to support clients as projects continue to become increasingly complex.

The move further supports OCU’s disciplined international expansion strategy and continues to build the Group’s capability across renewable energy, power infrastructure and the wider energy transition market throughout Australia and New Zealand.



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