The Crown Estate signs Dubarry of Ireland for new UK flagship store

Premium footwear and clothing brand to take 1,362 sq ft at 6 Conduit Street

The Crown Estate has today announced the signing of Dubarry of Ireland for a new UK flagship store at 6 Conduit Street, just off Regent Street.

Occupying 1,362 sq ft, Dubarry has signed a 6-year lease for the new store, which will open this summer. The move represents an expansion from Dubarry’s existing Sloane Square location, giving the brand a stronger presence in central London and a prominent position close to Regent Street.

Founded in Galway in 1937, Dubarry combines traditional craftsmanship with technical performance across footwear, clothing and accessories, creating products designed for outdoor lifestyles and long-term wear.

The brand launched its first physical retail space in Dublin in 2012, followed by its first UK store in London in 2013 and Cheltenham in 2016. The latest signing marks the next stage in its UK growth, following a recent opening in Edinburgh.

Dubarry of Ireland is the latest heritage-led brand to join The Crown Estate’s West End portfolio, sitting alongside iconic names such as Burberry, Barbour, and Mulberry, and most recently British travel brand Antler, whose Regent Street store opened in April 2026.

The signing reinforces The Crown Estate’s strategy to curate a strong mix of quality brands across the Regent Street area. Adjacent streets such as Conduit Street play an important role, providing a complementary location to Regent Street for brands seeking central London visibility, strong footfall and access to a broad customer base of shoppers, residents, office workers and visitors.

Laura Thursfield, Retail Leasing Director at The Crown Estate, said: “We are delighted to welcome Dubarry of Ireland to its new UK flagship store on Conduit Street. With its reputation for craftsmanship, quality and timeless design, the brand is ideally suited to the premium retail mix around Regent Street.

“This signing reflects our continued focus on curating a balanced retail offer across the West End, bringing together established names, newer brands and evolving concepts that add variety, quality and character. This blend helps ensure the area continues to appeal to a broad range of visitors while maintaining its position as a world class destination for shopping, leisure and hospitality.”

Michael Walsh, Marketing Director at Dubarry of Ireland, said:

“Opening our new flagship store in The Crown Estate’s portfolio marks an exciting milestone for Dubarry. This location gives us the opportunity to showcase the full breadth of our collection in a setting that reflects both our heritage and our commitment to quality craftsmanship. As a brand with deep roots in Ireland, we are delighted to bring the Dubarry experience to one of London’s most prestigious retail destinations and look forward to welcoming both loyal customers and new audiences through our doors.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals