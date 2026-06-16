Rocklands Youth Football Club wins Huws Gray’s inaugural Pitch in competition

Huws Gray, a leading national building materials supplier, providing end-to-end solutions to tradespeople and the DIY market, is pleased to unveil Rocklands Youth FC as the winner of its inaugural Pitch in competition, securing £5,000 worth of building materials to help transform the club’s facilities and create a more inclusive environment for players, volunteers and the wider community

With grassroots football playing a vital role in bringing people together, improving wellbeing and creating inclusive spaces for local communities, Huws Gray launched Pitch in to support these community hubs that face growing financial pressures and struggling with outdated or inadequate facilities.

Based in Norfolk, Rocklands Youth FC supports 10 teams from Under 7s through to Under 15s, including two female teams, and is run by 24 dedicated volunteers. The club plans to use the building materials donation to refurbish its clubhouse and bathroom facilities, ensuring it is inclusive and accessible for all players, volunteers, families and visitors.

The improvements will help the club meet growing demand, support participation across all age groups and provide a welcoming community hub for local residents, reflecting Huws Gray’s commitment to giving back to its communities and relating to its sponsorship of the Professional Game Match Officials.

Daksh Gupta, CEO of Huws Gray, commented:

“Grassroots football clubs play a vital role in bringing communities together, creating opportunities for young people and providing welcoming spaces for families and volunteers. Clubs are under increased financial pressure, leaving essential repairs unresolved. Pitch In strives to help create safe spaces for all who use a club’s facilities, supporting our local communities and providing more opportunities for young people to stay active and connect with one another.

Rocklands Youth FC impressed us with its commitment to inclusivity, the impact it has on its local community and its clear vision for how these improvements will benefit players for years to come. We’re delighted to support the club through Pitch in and look forward to seeing the transformation take shape.”

Rhys Verney, Chairman of Rocklands Youth FC, said:

“We’re delighted to have been selected as the winner of Huws Gray’s Pitch in competition. It’s an excellent initiative that recognises the important role grassroots football clubs play in their local communities and provides practical support where it can make a real difference. Providing invaluable help to Rocklands, the building materials will help us improve our clubhouse and facilities, benefiting our players, volunteers, families and visitors, while helping us continue to grow and provide opportunities for young people in our community.”

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