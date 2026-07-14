Blueprint Interiors marks 25 years with key appointments

Workplace consultancy, Blueprint Interiors, is celebrating its 25th year in business with two new appointments, reinforcing its growth ambitions and commitment to investing in people.

Tom Beeson has joined the Ashby-based company as Associate Project Director and Gemma Wort as Accounts Assistant Apprentice.

Tom’s appointment marks the creation of a new senior role within the business. With 25 years’ experience in the commercial interiors sector, he’ll work alongside the directors to help shape Blueprint’s strategic direction and support the company’s future growth. Tom has previous affiliation to the business, having previously worked with Blueprint as a subcontractor and helped to successfully deliver one of Blueprint’s largest projects to date.

Gemma joins Blueprint’s growing finance team, supporting the accounts function while developing her skills through a structured apprenticeship programme. Her appointment reflects Blueprint’s continued commitment to creating opportunities for young people.

John Tansur, Commercial Director at Blueprint Interiors, said: ” As we celebrate 25 years in business we are firmly looking to our future. Tom’s appointment is an important milestone for us – his experience, commercial insight and understanding of our sector make him the ideal person to help us shape the next phase of our growth.

“Creating this new role demonstrates our ambition as we ensure we’re well positioned to continue delivering exceptional outcomes for our clients as the cornerstone of our business. At the same time, we’re passionate about investing in emerging talent and recognise the importance of providing opportunities in our community and sector. Bringing Gemma into the business through an apprenticeship reflects our investment in the next generation. Welcome to both.”

Tom Beeson, Associate Project Director at Blueprint Interiors, said: “Having worked alongside Blueprint previously, I’ve admired the team’s collaborative approach and commitment to delivery, so joining the team feels like a natural next step.

Throughout my career I’ve focused on project planning, contract management and delivering high-quality interior refurbishment projects and I’m pleased to bring that experience to this new role, and to contribute to Blueprint’s continued growth.”

Gemma Wort, Accounts Assistant at Blueprint Interiors, said: “Joining Blueprint is a great opportunity for me. I’m excited to be learning on the job, building my knowledge and being part of a company that’s investing in its people. I’m looking forward to developing my skills and seeing where my apprenticeship takes me.”

The appointments mark the latest investment in Blueprint’s future as the company continues to grow its team, strengthen its expertise and build on 25 years of successful delivery.

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