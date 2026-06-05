The Crown Estate signs new West End Italian restaurant from Michelin-starred Lita team

Chef-led concept from the team behind Michelin-starred Lita to open on Vigo Street

The Crown Estate has today announced the signing of Salone, a new Italian restaurant set to open at 5-6 Vigo Street, just off Regent Street. The addition further strengthens The Crown Estate’s hospitality offering in the West End, adding a new chef-led restaurant to the area’s diverse hospitality mix.

Occupying 6,700 sq ft, Salone has signed a 15-year lease and is set to open in Autumn 2026. The restaurant will be operated by Fortune Family, the UK-based hospitality group behind Lita in Marylebone, which opened in 2024 and achieved a Michelin star in under a year. Fortune Family will partner with acclaimed chef Luca Natalini, who will lead the concept as executive chef.

Located next to Burberry on Regent Street, Salone will provide an all-day dining offer for shoppers, residents and local office workers. Inspired by Italian culinary traditions, the restaurant will feature open kitchens across each floor, creating an immersive dining experience that brings guests closer to the craft and theatre of Italian cooking.

The restaurant’s ground floor will focus on a pizzeria, while the first floor will feature a live pasta station. Seafood and meat will also be key elements of the menu, alongside a bar-led offer designed to support aperitivo and later evening visits. A long communal table and counter seating will create a sociable and informal atmosphere, encouraging guests to drop in throughout the day.

Salone’s arrival follows other recent restaurant openings across The Crown Estate’s West End portfolio, including handroll sushi bar Temaki on Maddox Street and modern Georgian restaurant Daka Daka on Heddon Street. Together, the new arrivals reflect The Crown Estate’s long-term approach to curating a varied hospitality offer across the West End, supporting a balanced mix of F&B and leisure uses that complements Regent Street as a world-class retail destination.

Bringing an exciting new operator to Vigo Street, The Crown Estate is creating more reasons for people to spend time in the area throughout the day and into the evening, strengthening the West End’s enduring appeal as a destination for dining, shopping and culture.

Sarah McLaren, Hospitality and Leisure Director at The Crown Estate, said: “Salone is an exciting addition to our West End hospitality portfolio, bringing a new Italian dining concept from a talented team to Vigo Street. Its all-day format, open kitchens and focus on Italian cooking will appeal to a broad range of customers, providing another high-quality dining option in a prime location.

“As the West End continues to evolve as a world-class destination for hospitality and retail, we are continuing to support distinctive, chef-led concepts like Salone that add to the area’s energy and appeal. This forms part of our long-term vision to curate a diverse mix of F&B that gives both visitors and locals more reasons to spend time in the West End throughout the day and into the evening.”

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