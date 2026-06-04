Wetter winters and major infrastructure drive demand for temporary roadway mats

Large UK infrastructure projects, particularly across the renewables and water sectors, are driving increased demand for temporary roadway mats as more frequent and prolonged wet ground conditions continue to affect site access and construction programmes.

Ground engineering and geotechnical specialist Spencer Quantum, part of RSK Group, has expanded its temporary mat fleet over the past decade. This includes an accelerated investment of more than £5 million in the last three years in response to sustained demand and increasingly challenging ground conditions. The business now operates one of the UK’s largest temporary access mat stocks, supporting projects across the highways, utilities, and environmental sectors, with around 12,000 mats creating up to 15 miles (24 km) of roadway.

Managing director Ross McDermott said growth in solar farm development across the UK is a key driver, alongside wider major infrastructure activity. The business has also supplied temporary roadway mats for music and arts festivals.

The versatile mat system is manufactured from strong, durable high-density polyethylene (HDPE), enabling it to withstand significant loads and high volumes of traffic while remaining light enough for efficient handling and transport. This makes the system suitable for a wide range of applications, including temporary pedestrian walkways, special events, concerts, film sets, heavy construction, and crane lift pads.

Ross said: “In the past, creating access routes often required excavation of topsoil, extensive use of plant and machinery, importing hauled stone and subsequent reinstatement works. Temporary roadway mats provide a more efficient alternative, reducing both programme time and cost.

“With a lifespan of 15 years or more when used correctly, the mats are also a more sustainable option than traditional haul roads, with less impact on the environment.

“Each mat weighs around 219 kg, and our installation teams can lay up to 150 mats per day, enabling rapid creation of access routes and haul roads. This is particularly valuable on constrained or environmentally sensitive sites, as well as for emergency or reactive works.

“The system works by distributing loads across a wider surface area, helping to reduce ground pressure and minimise rutting, settlement and damage to underlying soils during construction and installation.”

Ross added that the mats maintain ground integrity even under significant plant and vehicle movements on soft or unstable ground, with the capacity to support loads of up to 280 tonnes per square metre.

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