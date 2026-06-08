GRAF UK’s new-look rainwater harvesting range maximises the use of free water

Sustainability is optimised by GRAF UK’s new-look rainwater harvesting systems.

A range of award-winning rainwater harvesting systems that maximise the use of free rainwater rather than rely on mains water top-ups has been launched by GRAF UK.

The specialist water management company’s AA rainwater harvesting range bucks the trend for most such systems to top up underground tanks with mains water, which means the space set aside for free rainwater is compromised by water the homeowner is already paying for.

In the new GRAF UK systems, the mains water feeds directly into the plumbing rather than via the tank, so full tank capacity is preserved for rainwater. This also makes the systems compliant with the AA part of the Water Supply (Water Fittings) Regulations 1999 which demand an air gap as non-mechanical backflow protection. Failure to comply with these regulations can lead to enforcement action, as they are crucial for preventing water contamination.

GRAF UK’s new range is so versatile that only two products or systems are required – the standard AA Eco-Plus and the advanced AA Silentio – with the tanks sustainably manufactured from 100% recycled plastic and built to hold between 1,500 and 7,500 litres.

Both systems are designed for non-potable uses throughout the property, providing an efficient and reliable supply of rainwater for toilet flushing, washing machines, garden irrigation, and general outdoor cleaning.

If the stored rainwater level becomes low, the system automatically switches to mains water via an integrated cistern beneath the pump unit, ensuring an uninterrupted supply without topping up the main tank. By keeping mains water separate from the tank, the system preserves full capacity for collected rainwater, maximising overall efficiency.

Rainwater is gathered from the roof and channelled through downpipes into the underground tanks which are specially designed for shallow installation and ease of access – especially useful for refurbishment/renovation projects. As the water enters the tanks, it passes through GRAF UK’s award-winning high-performance filters, ensuring stored water remains free from leaves and debris.

An external pump and control unit installed within the property draws water from the tank as needed using a floating intake which ensures extraction from the cleanest layer below the water’s surface. The external pump unit incorporates a Family Type AA air gap, providing protection in line with the water regulations.

The tanks’ flat, shallow profile and ability to be backfilled with gravel rather than concrete help reduce excavation depth and installation time. Free UK mainland delivery is included as standard for even greater value.

Both the AA Eco-Plus and AA Silentio systems are supplied with a telescopic dome shaft and pedestrian lid, with the option to upgrade to a vehicle-loading lid for driveways or areas with traffic. In addition, theAASilentio system also comes with a reversible flow filter and a digital display which gives the property owner an accurate level of how much rainwater is left in the tank.

For more information on GRAF UK’s new AA rainwater harvesting range, please go to https://aasystems.grafuk.com/.

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