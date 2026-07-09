Approval secured for 408-home development in Stevenage

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes have secured planning approval for 408 new homes in Stevenage, marking a significant milestone in the delivery of a vibrant new neighbourhood on the town’s eastern edge.

The approved Reserved Matters application forms a key part of the wider East of Stevenage masterplan, which will ultimately deliver up to 618 thoughtfully designed new homes alongside a primary school, neighbourhood centre, community facilities, extensive public open space and green infrastructure.

The southern phase will provide 408 homes set within tree-lined streets, open spaces and pedestrian-friendly neighbourhoods. Designed around three distinctive character areas, the development will reflect the character of Stevenage.

At the heart of the development, a neighbourhood hub will bring together local shops, children’s play areas and a mix of contemporary apartments and spacious family homes. Residents will also benefit from enhanced public transport connections, a care home and assisted living accommodation, ensuring a well-connected community where every day needs are met. The Village Quarter will feature traditionally inspired homes set within thoughtfully landscaped streets, creating a distinctive sense of place.

Drawing inspiration from the Garden City movement, the masterplan has been designed to create a walkable community where green corridors, an extensive network of walking and cycling routes, and interconnected open spaces encourage active travel and support healthier lifestyles.

Sustainability has been embedded throughout the design, with existing woodland, mature hedgerows and public rights of way retained where possible. These natural assets will be complemented by additional tree planting, biodiversity enhancements and sustainable drainage systems, creating a greener, more resilient neighbourhood that supports both wildlife and future residents.

Lauren Potter, Development Director at Barratt David Wilson North Thames, said: “This approval marks an exciting step forward in delivering our vision for Stevenage. We’ve carefully designed this development to be much more than a collection of new homes; it will be a thriving neighbourhood where people can put down roots and enjoy access to green spaces, local amenities and excellent transport connections.

“Every aspect of the masterplan has been shaped around creating a strong sense of place, from the landscape-led design and Garden City principles to the wide range of homes and community facilities.”

Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes are currently building across Hertfordshire, Bedfordshire and Buckinghamshire. To find out more, visit www.barratthomes.co.uk.or www.dwh.co.uk

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