Schindler X8 wins prestigious Red Dot Award and iF DESIGN AWARD

The Schindler X8 elevator has received two coveted international product design awards in recognition of its outstanding aesthetic design.

The Schindler X8 has won two of the world’s most respected seals of design quality: a Red Dot Award: Product Design 2026 and an iF DESIGN AWARD 2026. The Schindler X8 impressed international design experts with its approach to residential elevator design, rethinking how an elevator looks and feels inside the home. It moves away from the traditional image of an elevator as a functional, industrial product and transforms it into a piece of contemporary design that can blend seamlessly into a building’s architecture and interior.



Created for homes and residential buildings, the Schindler X8 incorporates minimalist doors, carefully designed interior packages and a clean aesthetic that brings warmth, simplicity and visual harmony to vertical mobility. The result is an elevator that is not only functional but also an integrated part of the living environment.



“We are extremely proud to win two highly respected international design awards,” said Amanda Driehorst, Strategy and Sales Manager, Business Innovation Team, Schindler. “A great deal of emphasis was placed on the aesthetic and emotional aspect of the Schindler X8, something that has not always been given priority in elevator design. The Schindler X8 is not just a functional piece of equipment. It has been created to feel like it belongs in your home.”



Seamless design



The Schindler X8’s interior design was created to express the unseen innovation behind the platform through a completely new design language.



The Schindler X8 represents a new way of thinking about residential elevator design. Traditionally, elevators have often been defined by visible technical components, metallic frames, wall buttons and finishes that can feel clinical and out of place in a home.



With the X8, Schindler set out to create a welcoming and more cohesive design style. Its signature doors blend striking simplicity with intelligent design, while the minimalist aesthetic allows the elevator to integrate into interiors with the same level of consideration as other high-end design items in the home.



“The main mission of the interior design was to communicate the revolution happening in the platform, that passengers cannot see,” said Germana Lunghi, Product Owner, Interior Design, Schindler. “We wanted to break the standard archetype of the elevator as a stainless-steel cage that moves up and down, and instead treat it as part of the architecture, a real room inside the building.”

A design for every home



The aesthetic focus continues inside the Schindler X8, with six distinct interior packages. Each design has been inspired by nature and created to bring a different atmosphere to the space.



The collection includes Luna, a timeless and refined look; Mineral, an open and natural feel; Savanna, a bright and earthy space; Terra, a sleek and fascinating aesthetic; Forest, a warm and rich ambiance; and Volcano, an intense and modern finish.



Each interior uses different materials, color palettes, tactile finishes and lighting treatments that allow the elevator to harmonize with various residential environments. All six designs are available with full-mirror, half-mirror or no-mirror configurations, giving homeowners and designers a simple but elegant design experience.



“The Schindler X8 was developed to blend into residential environments with the same design quality as the rest of the home,” said Germana. “If you are moving from your bedroom or living room into the elevator, the experience should feel seamless. We took inspiration from other objects found in contemporary homes to turn a functional product into a design item.”



Form and function



Behind the Schindler X8’s award-winning aesthetic is an innovative elevator concept that gives architects, designers and homeowners far greater freedom. Unlike traditional elevator systems, the Schindler X8 does not require a concrete shaft, pit or headroom. Instead, it needs only a single wall cut-out and operates via a standard single-phase power outlet. This flexibility allows the Schindler X8 to be integrated into almost any space in both new homes and existing residential buildings.



“For decades, elevators have shaped the way buildings are designed, but with the Schindler X8 we set out to change this,” said Amanda. “The technical innovation enables the design freedom, which means the elevator can be installed in a way that is much more sympathetic to the architecture and interior design of the home.”

Outstanding design quality



The Red Dot Award is presented for high design quality, with the international jury recognizing the Schindler X8 in a strong field of participants, from 61 countries, for its outstanding design and quality.



There were more than 10,000 entries in the iF DESIGN AWARD 2026, from 4,837 participants across 68 countries, judged by 129 international jurors. The Schindler X8 received the award in the Product Design, Building Technology category. It was assessed against criteria including idea, form, function, differentiation and sustainability.



The double award success recognizes the Schindler X8 as a breakthrough in residential elevator design that combines elegant aesthetics, architectural freedom and Schindler’s high standards of quality and reliability.



“The response to the Schindler X8 has been overwhelmingly positive,” concluded Amanda. “People immediately notice the doors, the interiors and the way the elevator becomes part of the home. These awards are a fantastic recognition of the work that has gone into creating an elevator that is completely different from anything else on the market.”

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