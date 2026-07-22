Bosch Commercial & Industrial launch new output for 7000 FP range

New 620kW output brings more flexibility to installers



Bosch Commercial & Industrial has today launched a new 620kW output for its Condens 7000 FP series of commercial boilers, providing more flexibility for installers and specifiers alike.

The Condens 7000 FP originally launched in October 2022, with outputs initially ranging from 350kW up to 500kW. The 620kW option now offers a solution to handle higher commercial heating demands.

Other benefits of the Condens 7000 F & FP range include:

The ability to combine 16 boilers while using the Bosch 8000 control range, cascading up to 8MW

Easy installation thanks to the ability to integrate into existing hydraulic arrangements, with or without hydraulic separation

A compact design which is suitable for smaller plant rooms and tight access

Compatibility with multiple heating technologies, including heat pumps, hybrids and solar, making it a perfect fit within a plant room solution

Removable casing for ease-of-access and simple maintenance via inspection covers – making mechanical cleaning quick and easy

Paul Monaghan, Technical Assistant at Bosch Commercial & Industrial, said, “The GC7000 FP boiler range is a versatile unit, able to integrate into almost any existing install. This accompanied by the Control 8000 makes it a perfect solution for heating, hot water and heat networks.”

For more information on the Condens 7000 F & FP series visit: https://www.bosch-industrial.com/gb/en/ocs/commercial-industrial/condens-7000-fp-19388395-p/

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