FireAngel Launches Innovative Spec+ Domestic Safety Solutions Range

FireAngel announces new Spec+ range incorporating a complete portfolio of domestic safety solutions, including multi-sensor and single-sensor smoke, heat and carbon monoxide alarms.

FireAngel has announced the launch of its brand-new Spec+ range, an evolved solutions offering of mains-powered fire and domestic safety alarms designed to support professional installations, improve ease of replacement, and to keep more people safe in their homes today and in the future. Classified as Grade D1 alarms in line with BS 5839-6, the range comes with a 10-year sealed rechargeable lithium backup battery, making them suitable for most residential applications under current legislation and standards.

Domestic safety solutions for evolving needs

Developed for the UK professional market, the Spec+ range brings together smoke, heat, carbon monoxide and multi-sensor protection in a flexible new product family, with anticipated changes to legislation and consumer habits considered in its development. It includes dedicated smoke and heat alarms, as well as multi-sensor alarms offering smoke, heat and CO detection in a single device.

Designed with professional installers, landlords, housebuilders and housing providers in mind, the new Spec+ products ensure long-life performance and interconnection capability, and a practical base plate design to make installation and replacement as straightforward as possible. The smoke alarms combine Thermoptek™ and UltraSense™ technology, which work in parallel to improve response to fire risk whilst reducing ‘nuisance alarms’ due to lifestyle factors and contaminants. Improving on previous products, Spec+ incorporates bug mesh and dust compensation components to increase device longevity and minimise interference or contamination which can cause false alarms.

The alarms have built-in Bluetooth (BLE) as standard, supporting the optional interlinking of up to 50 Spec+ devices either wirelessly, via hardwired connection or a mix of the two, without the need for additional costly modules.

Standards, testing and certification for domestic safety solutions

All alarms in the Spec+ range adhere to recognised standards across smoke, heat and carbon monoxide detection, including BS EN 14604 , BS 5446-2 and EN 50291-1 , depending on the alarm type.

, and , depending on the alarm type. Each and every alarm in the Spec+ range is independently and individually tested during manufacturing process

Spec+ range carries third-party SGS certification. SGS operates on an international scale and provides UKAS standard auditing, testing and certification to ensure technical competence and compliance

All core alarms in the Spec+ range are designed for a 10-year lifespan and come with a leading 10-year warranty, providing peace of mind for residents. Smoke, heat and carbon monoxide alarms typically have a 10-year working life and despite often functioning beyond this, FireAngel advises all alarms should be replaced after 10 years to ensure continued protection.

Nick Rutter, Chief Executive Officer at FireAngel, said: “Our new Spec+ range represents a significant product portfolio for FireAngel that will enable a step-change for the future of domestic safety. Spec+ has been designed around real installation needs, quality-first design principles and trusted protection for residents.”

“The launch comes at an important time for the fire safety sector, where innovation and healthy marketplace competition are essential to continuously improving protection in homes across the UK. FireAngel believes that bringing new products to market plays a vital role in giving specifiers, contractors and housing providers greater choice, while ensuring safety-critical technology continues to evolve.”

The Spec+ range includes:

Spec+ Smoke Alarm | SP500: A Grade D1 mains-powered alarm with a 10-year rechargeable back-up battery, containing optical sensor, Thermoptek™ and UltraSense™ technology with BLE connectivity.

Spec+ Heat Alarm | SP510: A Grade D1 mains-powered alarm with a 10-year rechargeable back-up battery, containing a Class A1 thermistor and Thermistek™ technology, with no protruding heat cap, and with BLE connectivity.

Spec+ Multi-Sensor Smoke & Heat Alarm | SP520: A Grade D1 multi-sensor smoke and heat detection with Thermoptek™ and UltraSense™ technology and a Class A1 thermistor and Thermistek™ technology, with no protruding heat cap, and with BLE connectivity.

Spec+ Multi-Sensor Heat & Carbon Monoxide Alarm | SP530: A Grade D1 multi-sensor alarm with both a Class A1 thermistor and Thermistek™ technology, and an Electrochemical CO Sensor, with BLE connectivity.

Spec+ Multi-Sensor Smoke, Heat & Carbon Monoxide Alarm | SP540: A Grade D1 multi-sensor alarm combining the collective strengths of Thermoptek™ and UltraSense™ technology, a Class A1 thermistor and Thermistek™ technology, and an Electrochemical CO Sensor, with BLE connectivity.

A range of compatible accessories, including wireless and hard-wired low level control units.

Find out more about FireAngel professional services and the Spec+ range: https://www.fireangel.co.uk/specplus

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