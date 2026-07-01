DW Windsor helps to preserve Victoria Embankment’s lighting heritage

The Thames Tideway Tunnel is a £4.6 billion infrastructure project designed to modernise London’s ageing sewer network. As part of the project, several sites along the Thames were expanded to accommodate the additional infrastructure required for the tunnel, creating new riverside public spaces and prompting upgrades to existing lighting assets.

At Tyburn Quay and Bazalgette Embankment, these works brought two distinctive heritage lighting installations into focus. Delivered for Transport for London and the City of London Corporation respectively, the schemes formed part of Tideway Central, led by FLO Joint Venture, with FM Conway and consultant WSP among the wider project team.

Drawing on its long-standing experience working with historic lighting across central London, DW Windsor supported the delivery of both schemes, retaining the defining features of each installation while introducing the structural, lighting and control technologies needed for their continued use.

The road running alongside Tyburn Quay is lined with a mix of original Grade II-listed cast column bases and a number of later replicas. Dating from 1900, the original bases feature dolphins, floral detailing and representations of Britannia.

While the project required the lighting installation to be upgraded, preserving these historic bases was an important part of the brief. Each casting was removed from site and transported to DW Windsor’s Hertfordshire factory, where the company’s specialist restoration team repaired and repainted the decorative finishes in their distinctive combination of black, red and gold.

As part of the upgrade, new reinforced steel columns designed to retain the proportions and appearance of the originals were installed. These were completed with traditional scroll brackets and finials finished in a custom gold paint to complement the decorative elements on the bases. Strand lanterns were then fitted as a like-for-like replacement for the previous luminaires, preserving the familiar appearance of the lighting.

The lanterns incorporate efficient LED lighting technology and Zhaga sockets, currently fitted with Zhaga photocells. This future-proofs the installation by allowing CMS nodes to be added should Transport for London adopt a central management system at a later date.

Once the work was complete, DW Windsor worked alongside FM Conway to transport the restored column bases back to site and assist with their reinstallation, helping to minimise handling and protect these important heritage assets.

At Bazalgette Embankment, the project team faced a different heritage challenge. The existing lighting featured George Vulliamy’s iconic dolphin pedestal design, better known to many as the Sturgeon lamp post, originally created for the Victorian Embankment works and now one of the riverside’s most recognisable features. While the sculptural bases and cradles were retained for their architectural and historic significance, the globe lanterns above required replacement.

DW Windsor was tasked with recreating the original appearance while developing a completely new internal lighting system. The solution needed to deliver modern performance, improved control and easier maintenance without detracting from the character of the historic installation.

The age of the cradles made this particularly challenging. Created using historic manufacturing methods and exposed to decades of weathering, the individual structures varied in dimension and condition. Working with specialist installer London and Kent, DW Windsor developed an adjustable mounting system that allowed each new globe lantern to be fitted securely within its existing cradle.

Inside the recreated globe, two separate LED systems perform distinct roles. A CoB LED provides the principal downward illumination, with a rear shield helping to reduce light spill back towards the Thames, while a second light source softly illuminates the upper section and opal lid, preserving the characteristic glow and visual presence of the original globe.

Specified at 2700K, the new lighting produces a warm appearance suited to the historic riverside setting. Urban Control’s CMS technology was also incorporated discreetly within the globe, with the antenna concealed inside the fitting so that the external appearance remained unchanged.

Both Tyburn Quay and Bazalgette Embankment highlight the importance of balancing heritage preservation with modern lighting requirements. By retaining significant original features wherever possible and replacing only those elements requiring renewal, the schemes preserve the established character of Victoria Embankment while introducing improved performance and control.

Robert Maisey, Operations Director at DW Windsor, said: “At Tyburn Quay, the priority was to retain the character of the original installation. Restoring the bases and upgrading the columns, brackets and lanterns allowed us to bring the scheme back to life while introducing the structural strength and technology needed for the future.”

Alex Winship, Specials Product Design Manager at DW Windsor, added: “The challenge at Bazalgette Embankment was to recreate the appearance of the original globes while completely redesigning their internal lighting architecture. By combining two light sources, discreet CMS integration and an adjustable mounting system, we were able to preserve their familiar glow while delivering modern lighting performance.”

The schemes form part of DW Windsor’s wider contribution to the Thames Tideway project, which has included the supply of heritage and contemporary lighting across several locations.

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Clients and partners

Clients – Transport for London / City of London Corporation

Main Contractor – FM Conway

Joint Venture – FLO (Ferrovial Construction and Laing O’Rourke)

Consultant – WSP

Specialist Installer (Globes) – London and Kent