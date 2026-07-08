Flex office giant Landmark becomes ‘Elementa Workspace’

The new brand positioning and name for the flex office provider reflect its holistic and science-led approach to the market and its objective to deliver a tangible, positive impact on the occupants of its buildings.

Landmark Space, a leading UK flex office provider, today announced it will become Elementa Workspace. The new brand positioning and name reflect the operator’s holistic and science-led approach to the flex office market. The 30 buildings currently carrying the Landmark name or its sister brand, The Space, will transition to the Elementa identity over the next 12 months, beginning with its new website, elementaworkspace.com, now live.

“For over 25 years we have known we are different to the rest of the industry, but now our brand reflects the difference we make,” says Ed Cowell, Elementa Workspace CEO. “The flex office space industry is not about flex office space at all; it’s about the positive, measurable impact we have on our customers’ business performance and the people who drive it. Elementa runs workplaces as a system – designed around how people work, operated to consistent standards, and continuously improved through evidence. We call this Science at Work.”

A business catalyst

In an era where businesses are navigating hybrid working norms, talent retention challenges and fast-changing expectations around wellbeing and productivity, Elementa exists to close the gap by building workspaces that are continually measured and improved.

Catalyst is Elementa’s client feedback system – surveying clients on a rolling basis, with responses reviewed and acted on within 48 hours.

Henry Horsfall, Chief People and Operations Officer, says, “We analyse responses to identify trends across the wider client base, so issues are addressed early rather than waiting for them to surface. Together with our customised journey mapping platform, through which we measure the client experience across more than 150 touchpoints, Catalyst is how Science at Work translates from philosophy into daily practice.”

1 Great St Helen’s

1 Great St Helen’s

Examples of this in practice can be seen at Elementa’s newest building, 1 Great St Helen’s, which includes acoustic and audio-privacy benchmarks that govern partitioning and layouts, a dedicated conferencing floor, gym and studio space, and access to a productivity-enhanced library space for frictionless working. Set across 12 floors and 52,000 sq ft, the building will be the first to be named Elementa from opening.

The operator’s existing portfolio – including its flagship buildings 125 Old Broad Street, 110 Bishopsgate, 75 Grosvenor Street and Wogan House – will transform into the new Elementa identity, while its social media and communications channels will also transition to the new name.

In their element

Elementa’s 25-year heritage in this innovative thinking has led to retention rates of more than 80 per cent and an independently verified NPS score of +63, which has improved for 10 consecutive years. Recognised as excellent by Bain & Company, this score places the organisation among the highest performers for customer advocacy.

The name Elementa reflects the hundreds of individual elements – touchpoints, standards, behaviours and environments – that the team optimises every day across its portfolio. These are organised around four pillars: performance, progress, partnership and people – an approach the business calls ‘Science at Work’.

Tom Sleigh, Property Director comments, “A place you work is very different to a place you work better. That is what Elementa and ‘Science at Work’ is all about, and where 1 Great St Helen’s will set new standards.”

Kate Cox, Chief Revenue Officer, adds, “AI and technological transformation have accelerated the pace of evolution among the British SME community. It’s essential that these progressive businesses have access to an infrastructure that is capable not just of keeping up with the pace of change but catalysing it, and this is where Elementa leads the conversation.”

For more information on 1 Great St Helen’s, the Elementa rebrand and Science at Work, visit elementaworkspace.com.

Wogan House The Lighthouse The Space Orchard Place 110 Bishopsgate 75 Grosvenor Street

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