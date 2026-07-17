OC&C reimagines London headquarters around people, sustainability and modern consulting culture

Redesigned workspace reflects the firm’s B Corp values and belief in the enduring importance of learning, collaboration and community

OC&C Strategy Consultants has unveiled its newly redesigned +37,000 sq ft London headquarters, creating a workspace designed to support how its people learn, collaborate and build relationships in a modern consulting environment.

The redesign comes at a time of significant change in how professional services firms work and collaborate. While many organisations have questioned the future role of the office in recent years, OC&C took the view that bringing people together remains fundamental to how consultants learn, solve complex problems, build relationships and develop their careers.

The Chidori Goushi-inspired sculptural reception desk serves as the centrepiece of OC&C’s redesigned London headquarters, reflecting a shared appreciation for craftsmanship, precision and thoughtful execution.

Home to more than 400 employees across four floors in central London, the redesigned headquarters has been shaped around the moments that matter most in consulting – learning from colleagues, tackling complex challenges together, building client relationships and developing the next generation of talent.

Central to the redesign was a desire to create a workplace that better reflects both how OC&C works and what it values. The headquarters combines flexible working areas, hospitality-inspired social spaces and dedicated learning environments intended to encourage interaction, creative thinking and knowledge sharing across teams and generations.

One of the most significant changes was the decision to relocate partner offices away from perimeter windows, maximising natural light throughout the office and allowing more employees to enjoy panoramic views across London during the working day. The move reflects a deliberate decision to put people before hierarchy, ensuring access to daylight and some of London’s most impressive views is shared more widely across the office.

Partner Offices were relocated away from perimeter windows to maximise natural light and panoramic views throughout the office, reflecting a people-first approach that prioritises wellbeing, openness and shared experience

The redesigned headquarters also includes a new multi-functional training and events space created to support learning, development and collaboration across the firm. Featuring adaptable layouts and integrated AV technology, the space can accommodate everything from large-scale training sessions and town halls to workshops, client events and team gatherings – reflecting OC&C’s belief that learning remains one of the most important reasons for bringing people together.

Craftsmanship became a defining theme throughout the project. During the design process, one idea repeatedly surfaced: every client challenge at OC&C starts with a bespoke and ‘first’ principles approach. Working alongside design and build partner Peldon Rose, the firm sought to create a workplace shaped by that same spirit of craft, curiosity, creativity and thoughtful execution. Natural materials, textured finishes and carefully considered architectural details feature throughout the space, creating an environment that feels both sophisticated and enduring.

Sustainability was treated as a design principle rather than a constraint. Existing ergonomic office chairs were refurbished and repurposed rather than replaced, recycled fishing nets were incorporated into new furnishings, and plywood from the previous fit-out was reused to strengthen walls throughout the workspace. Existing materials and infrastructure were retained wherever practical, while FSC-certified timber and furniture selected for longevity and circularity help reduce environmental impact over the long term – reflecting OC&C’s commitment to responsible resource use as a Certified B Corporation™.

Natural and durable materials feature throughout the workspace, including FSC-certified timber, natural wool panelling and repurposed materials from the previous office fit-out. The redesign demonstrates how sustainability and premium workplace experience can be delivered together.

At the heart of the headquarters sits a coffee bar and social hub designed to bring people together. Rather than separating client and employee experiences, the redesign intentionally creates opportunities for conversation, connection and collaboration throughout the working day.

Hospitality-inspired social spaces have been designed to encourage informal interaction, mentoring and collaboration between colleagues and clients. The coffee bar acts as a shared gathering point within the office, reflecting OC&C’s belief that relationships, ideas and conscious connection are fundamental to how great work gets done.

Mel Jones, Head of Workplace Experience at OC&C Strategy Consultants, said:

“From the outset, we wanted to create a space that reflected both how we work today and how we believe workplace needs will continue evolving in the future.

Sustainability and longevity were important considerations throughout the project, alongside creating an environment that genuinely supports collaboration, learning and connection.

We were very deliberate about designing a workspace that feels welcoming, flexible and built around people, while also making thoughtful choices around materials, reuse and the overall experience of the space.

We never believed sustainability and great workplace experience should be mutually exclusive. The ambition throughout was to create a space that feels premium, welcoming and highly functional, while making intelligent design decisions that reduce environmental impact.”

The redesigned UK headquarters forms part of OC&C’s broader global investment in creating environments where people can thrive – supporting both high-performance teamwork and a strong sense of culture and community.

Tim Cook, Partner at OC&C Strategy Consultants, said:

“At a time when many organisations have been rethinking the role of the office, we remain convinced that bringing people together is fundamental to how consultants learn, develop and do their best work. And we wanted to build spaces where we can spend time with clients in a more informal setting, or giving them the opportunity to use our larger event spaces.

Creating spaces that actively support mentoring, development and meaningful interaction was therefore a major priority for us. As a strategy consulting firm, our learning and development model remains central to how people grow and succeed, and bringing together fresh perspectives with decades of experience is an important part of that.

As a firm, we continue to invest in creating a workplace experience that reflects the ambition, energy and creativity of our teams, while providing an environment where people can build relationships, develop their skills and do their best work.”

The project was delivered in partnership with award-winning workspace design and build specialists Peldon Rose.

Rusell Glover, Group Design Director at Peldon Rose commented:

“Historically, many workplaces were designed around hierarchy, with the best spaces and views reserved for a select few. Together with OC&C, we challenged that thinking and instead focused on creating an environment centred on people, learning and connection.

The brief was clear from the outset: create a workspace that feels welcoming, authentic and enduring, while supporting the way consultants actually work today.

The result is a workplace that combines thoughtful sustainability choices, high-quality design and a strong sense of community in a way that feels both distinctive and highly functional.”

Alongside the redesign, OC&C London is expanding its focus on long-term environmental and social impact initiatives, reflecting its ambition to create positive outcomes beyond its own workforce and workplace. Through long-term partnerships with organisations including Trees for Cities and the Sutton Trust, the firm is supporting initiatives that help create a greener city, expand opportunity and open career doors for future generations.

Just as the redesigned headquarters has been created as an environment where OC&C’s own people can thrive, the firm’s wider ambition is to help create opportunities for future generations and foster positive impact within the local communities it serves.

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