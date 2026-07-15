GB Bank secured a facility on a £33m London asset to enable a wider portfolio acquisition in just seven days

GB Bank has supported the first stage of financing a £33 million mixed-use property portfolio across London, completing a structured funding solution in just seven days to help an experienced property investor meet a demanding exchange deadline.

Working alongside SHC Capital, GB Bank provided an initial lending facility to be secured against an unencumbered portfolio of stabilised, income-producing assets, unlocking equity to support the borrower’s exchange on the wider acquisition within the same tight window. The structure created a clear funding pathway across the transaction, securing favourable commercial terms from the outset.

The transaction was structured to support the borrower’s longer-term acquisition strategy, demonstrating GB Bank’s ability to deliver flexible funding solutions that help experienced investors execute complexed property transactions at pace.

The borrower is an established property investor with a long-standing track record and ownership of more than £500m worth of real estate. Security for the facility comprised of a well-performing, income-generating portfolio with strong occupancy levels, enabling GB Bank to act quickly while maintaining its disciplined and prudent approach to lending.

The transaction highlights GB Bank’s ability to combine responsive decision-making with structured funding expertise, supporting complexed and multi-asset transactions while maintaining robust lending fundamentals.

GB Bank would like to thank Simon Noonoo, Partner at Seddons, for his legal support throughout the transaction, and Simon D’Archy at Savills for acting as valuer within the strict timelines.

Pankaj Thukral, Chief Lending Officer and Deputy CEO at GB Bank, said:

“This transaction demonstrates the value of combining speed, flexibility and commercial understanding to help clients seize significant opportunities. By working closely with Tony Tadros at SHC Capital, we were able to structure a solution that unlocked equity from an existing portfolio, enabling the borrower to exchange on the wider acquisition within just seven days.

“Complexed transactions require more than fast decisions – they require a funding partner that understands the bigger picture. Our relationship-led approach allowed us to support the client’s wider acquisition strategy from the outset, providing certainty of funding while maintaining the prudent underwriting standards that underpin every deal we complete.”

Hardik Gogia, Relationship Manager at GB Bank, said:

“Understanding a sponsor’s wider strategy is what allows us to structure funding that works today and tomorrow. In this case, we were able to release equity from an existing, well-performing portfolio at pace, giving our client the certainty they needed to exchange on the next stage of their acquisition.

“It’s a good example of how a relationship-led approach and disciplined credit process aren’t mutually exclusive. Working closely with Tony Tadros at

SHC Capital, and with strong support from Simon Noonoo at Seddons and Simon D’Archy at Savills on valuation, we delivered both speed and structure on a genuinely complex transaction.”

Tony Tadros, Director at SHC Capital, added:

“We consider GB Bank a long-term partner, and once again they delivered under significant pressure.

This was a complex transaction with a demanding timeline, requiring all parties to move quickly. Throughout the process, the GB Bank team remained responsive, pragmatic, and solutions-focused, ensuring a successful outcome.

Simon Noonoo at Seddons and Simon D’Arcy at Savills were first class at every step.”

For more information, please visit gbbank.co.uk

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