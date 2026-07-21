Prologis Expands UK Logistics Platform with Trafford Park Acquisition

Site advances Prologis’ long-term investment plans in the North West

Prologis UK has acquired an 8.66-acre regeneration site at Trafford Park in Greater Manchester, adding to its UK portfolio and extending into the North West, a market identified as a strategic priority for the business.

Located on Barton Dock Road, the site sits within Trafford Park, one of Europe’s largest and most established industrial estates and the region’s premier urban logistics location. Prologis plans to regenerate the acquired site into an all-electric 200,000 sq ft modern, sustainable facility built to BREEAM Outstanding and EPC A+ ratings, subject to planning and site preparation.

Trafford Park, Manchester

The acquisition marks a further step in Prologis accelerating its growth ambitions in the UK. The company is forward-planning considerable new investment across the North West through new development, regeneration and acquisition in order to develop up to 5 million square feet of prime logistics space, helping businesses start, scale and stay in the region. This new investment is in addition to the £5.6 billion invested in the UK over the past decade and the £5.5 billion Prologis plan to invest.

Paul Weston, Regional Head, Prologis UK, said: “The North West is one of the UK’s most important logistics markets, and Trafford Park gives us an excellent foothold in a region that has been identified as a strategic priority. This acquisition builds on our long-term commitment to the UK and demonstrates how foreign direct investment can fuel long term economic growth.”

Trafford Park is home to more than 1,300 businesses and approximately 35,000 employees, offering access to Greater Manchester’s consumer population, the M60, M62 and M6 motorway corridors, the Port of Liverpool and Manchester Airport.

The North West is one of the UK’s largest logistics markets and continues to experience strong occupational demand, underpinned by constrained land supply and limited availability of modern Grade A logistics space. The region is also a core market for many of Prologis’ largest global and UK customers, reinforcing the strategic rationale for expansion.

B8 Real Estate acted for Prologis, Cushman & Wakefield for the vendor on the Barton Dock Road site.

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