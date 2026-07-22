Glencar Secures New Industrial Development at Valor Park Enfield

Glencar has been appointed by Valor Real Estate to deliver Valor Park Enfield, a 109,031 sq ft Grade A industrial and logistics development in North London, further strengthening the successful partnership between the two organisations.

Located at Millmarsh Lane, Enfield, the design and build project will deliver a high-specification industrial warehouse with ancillary office accommodation, service yard, car parking and associated infrastructure works, including S278 highway improvements.

Construction follows the successful completion of Valor Park Tottenham, where Glencar recently delivered c.72,000 sq ft of sustainable last-mile logistics space in a constrained urban location. The latest appointment reflects Valor’s continued confidence in Glencar’s ability to deliver complex industrial and logistics developments to the highest standards of quality, safety and sustainability.

Sustainability is central to the development, which is targeting BREEAM Excellent certification and a predicted EPC A+ rating. The scheme will also incorporate photovoltaic panels, alongside a programme of social value initiatives that will support the local community throughout construction.

Enabling works commenced in June 2026, with the main construction contract beginning on 3rd August 2026. Completion is anticipated in April 2027.

Roy Jones, Managing Director – South at Glencar, said:

“We’re delighted to be continuing our relationship with Valor following the successful delivery of Valor Park Tottenham. This latest appointment reflects the strength of our partnership and our shared commitment to delivering high-quality, sustainable industrial developments. We look forward to working closely with Valor and the wider project team to deliver another successful scheme.”

Conor Phillips, Senior Associate at Valor Real Estate Partners LLP, said:

“Following the successful delivery of Valor Park Tottenham, we’re pleased to be working with Glencar once again on Valor Park Enfield. Their collaborative approach, technical expertise and focus on quality have made them a valued delivery partner, and we’re looking forward to bringing another high-quality, sustainable development to market together.”

Valor Park Enfield will provide modern, flexible industrial accommodation in one of London’s key logistics locations, supporting occupier demand with high-quality, sustainable space that meets the needs of today’s supply chain and distribution businesses.

The professional team includes Christopher Smith Associates as Project Manager, Employer’s Agent and Quantity Surveyor, Chetwoods as Architect and Burrows Graham as Structural Engineer.

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