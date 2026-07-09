Major construction milestone reached as Manchester PBSA scheme tops out

A major point, the Topping Out stage, has been reached by Alumno, on behalf of Invesco Real Estate at the £29 million purpose-built student accommodation (PBSA) development ‘The Canvas Building’ on Moss Lane East in Manchester.

The milestone event was celebrated by representatives from the Alumno team, the main contractor GMI Construction Group, and members of the wider project team.

Due for final completion in time for the 2027 academic year, the Moss Lane East site will offer contemporary accommodation in a well-connected location close to both the University of Manchester and Manchester Metropolitan University, making it a highly attractive destination for all students

Designed by Stallan Brand Architects, the development for Invesco Real Estate will provide high-quality accommodation for Manchester’s growing student population. It comprises a mix of cluster bedrooms and single-occupancy studio apartments, delivering a total of 261 student beds.

Positioned overlooking Whitworth Park, the scheme combines a new nine-storey building with the sensitive refurbishment of an adjacent listed Georgian villa, creating a distinctive development that blends modern architecture with the preservation of local heritage. The building’s design incorporates high-quality brick and metal cladding to complement the surrounding area.

Students will have access to an extensive range of amenities, including dedicated study and collaborative workspaces, social lounges, a cinema room, fitness facilities and a wellbeing space, helping to create a vibrant and supportive living environment.

Alumno team Michael Chisholm and Salome Joanno with Philip Johnson of GMI

David Campbell, Managing Director of Alumno, said: “Reaching the topping out stage is an important milestone for everyone involved in this project and a testament to the hard work, dedication and collaboration of the team on site. We are proud to see the scheme taking shape, given the significant market challenges and to be delivering a development that will make a positive contribution to the local area.

Through a considered approach to design and planning, the project will provide much-needed, high-quality student accommodation for Manchester, including a proportion of rooms at affordable rents. As with every Alumno development, we have worked closely and sensitively with local stakeholders and the community throughout the process to ensure the scheme complements and enhances this vibrant neighbourhood, creating a place that will benefit both students and the wider community for years to come.”

Phillip Johnson, Regional Director for the North West at GMI Construction Group, said: “Reaching this milestone is a significant achievement for everyone involved and reflects the hard work, collaboration and commitment shown by the entire project team.

It’s fantastic to be joined on site by our client, project partners and stakeholders to celebrate the progress made. The building is really taking shape, and it’s rewarding to see the vision becoming reality.

We are proud to be working alongside Alumno once again to deliver a development that will make a positive contribution to the local area while providing high-quality accommodation for future generations of students.”

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