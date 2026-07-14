Vistry secures 11-acre Mansfield site for 178 affordable homes

Vistry, the UK’s leading provider of mixed-tenure homes, has exchanged contracts to acquire an 11-acre site in northwest Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, where it plans to deliver 178 affordable homes.

The Penniment Lane site has been acquired from Persimmon and will be brought forward as a 100% affordable housing scheme, helping to meet strong local demand for high-quality homes.

Dave Bradley, Managing Director of Vistry North Midlands, said: “This is an important step forward for Penniment Lane and for the wider Mansfield area. The scheme will provide 178 much-needed affordable homes, helping more local people access high-quality housing in a well-connected location.

“I would also like to thank everyone involved in bringing this agreement together. What would usually take months was progressed and exchanged in a matter of days, which is testament to the commitment, collaboration and determination of all parties involved.”

For more information, quotes and a plan of the site please see below and attached.

Best wishes,

Vistry North Midlands

Vistry secures 11-acre Mansfield site for 178 affordable homes

Vistry, the UK’s leading provider of mixed-tenure homes, has exchanged contracts to acquire an 11-acre site in northwest Mansfield, Nottinghamshire, where it plans to deliver 178 affordable homes.

The Penniment Lane site has been acquired from Persimmon and will be brought forward as a 100% affordable housing scheme, helping to meet strong local demand for high-quality homes.

Dave Bradley, Managing Director of Vistry North Midlands, said: “This is an important step forward for Penniment Lane and for the wider Mansfield area. The scheme will provide 178 much-needed affordable homes, helping more local people access high-quality housing in a well-connected location.

“I would also like to thank everyone involved in bringing this agreement together. What would usually take months was progressed and exchanged in a matter of days, which is testament to the commitment, collaboration and determination of all parties involved.”

Lauren Jeffrey, Residential Development Partner at Gateley Legal, added: “We are pleased to have supported Vistry with residential development and planning advice to facilitate the exchange of contracts at Penniment Lane. It was a true team effort to get this over the line within such a quick time frame, and it’s great to see the scheme move forward and contribute to the delivery of much-needed affordable housing.”

The development will become a key addition to Vistry North Midlands’ delivery pipeline and reflects the company’s continued focus on working with landowners, housing providers and local authorities to create sustainable places and lasting community value. A planning application is expected to be submitted in the coming months, with work anticipated to start on site in spring 2027, subject to approvals.

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