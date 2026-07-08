West Leigh’s expertise at The Chancery Rosewood Hotel takes the win for Commercial Project of the Year at SWA Awards 2026

West Leigh has been awarded Commercial Project of the Year category at the Steel Window Association (SWA) Awards 2026 for its work on the transformation of The Chancery Rosewood Hotel, a landmark restoration of London’s former U.S. Embassy on Grosvenor Square.

Originally designed in the 1950s by renowned Finnish‑American architect, Eero Saarinen, the Grade II‑listed building is a celebrated example of mid‑century modern architecture. Its recent conversion into a luxury hotel, a project led by David ChipperfieldArchitects with interiors by Joseph Dirand, demanded a highly sensitive approach – one that balanced architectural preservation with contemporary performance.

Set among the plane trees of Grosvenor Square, the building’s distinctive façade has been carefully restored, with sunlight once again animating the gold‑anodised steel mullions and sculpted stonework that define Saarinen’s original vision. West Leigh’s role centred on the meticulous recreation and restoration of the steel window systems, ensuring visual fidelity while meeting modern standards of durability and performance.

Pictured is The Chancery Rosewood Hotel in London by West Leigh.

Beyond restoration, the project also involved the introduction of new architectural elements, including refined entrance canopies crafted in gold‑toned anodised aluminium. These additions were designed to sit comfortably within the existing architectural language – contemporary in execution yet respectful of the building’s heritage.

Behind the retained façades, the structure has been comprehensively rebuilt, with new interventions seamlessly integrated into the historic fabric. The result is a carefully judged synthesis of old and new: a building that retains its mid‑century identity while being redefined for a new chapter of use.

The original brass handles were recovered, restored, and adapted by West Leigh to work with contemporary multi-point locking by Steel Window Fittings, ensuring modern performance while staying true to the project’s replication and reuse goals. B310 Hinges were fitted to give the large windows adjustability whilst maintaining the original appearance.

Judging the awards, John Ramshaw, Technical Editor of Architecture Today, comments “The Chancery, formerly the United States Embassy in London, is a Grade II-listed building designed by Eero Saarinen and completed in the late 1950s. Conversion of the building into a hotel required a comprehensive refurbishment strategy, with a strong emphasis on retaining and replicating the original façade and fenestration. The brief required the original steel profiles to be replicated with matching sightlines, salvaged materials to be reused, and thermal improvements to be incorporated throughout. A replacement steel window solution was developed using 50TB and 75TB profiles to accommodate varying structural conditions across the building. Frames were designed to closely replicate original sections, with careful adjustments made where required to maintain consistency in appearance. Original brass handles were recovered and refurbished, then adapted to operate a new multi-locking system, with additional replicas manufactured to complete the installation. Decorative elements, including finials and mullions, were removed, restored and reinstated, while all new steelwork was finished in Antu Gold to match the original façade treatment.

“West Leigh Steel Windows has delivered a comprehensive and carefully resolved scheme that supports the wider architectural ambition of the project. Consistency of detailing across a large and complex façade has been achieved through a disciplined approach to replication and material reuse. Integration of salvaged components alongside modern performance requirements has been handled with clarity and precision. The result is a scheme that preserves the building’s defining characteristics while preparing it for continued use. A worthy winner.”

Andy Bawn, Managing Director, for West Leigh adds “Winning for three consecutive years is an achievement we are incredibly proud of at West Leigh. This recognition is a testament to the dedication, craftsmanship, and passion of our entire team, who consistently strive to deliver exceptional results for our clients. We are especially proud of this project and grateful to John Ramshaw and the SWA for acknowledging the quality and attention to detail that went into its delivery.

“Awards such as this inspire us to continue raising the bar and pushing the boundaries of what we can achieve, and we look forward to building on this success in the years ahead.”

For further information on the Steel Window Association or if you’re interested in becoming a member, please visit www.steel-window-association.co.uk

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