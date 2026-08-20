Bouygues Lands £64m Crawley School Rebuild as Major Campus Transformation Begins

Bouygues UK has secured a £64 million contract to deliver the major redevelopment of Holy Trinity CofE Secondary School in Crawley as part of the Government’s School Rebuilding Programme.

Construction is due to begin this month on the phased transformation of the West Sussex campus, with the programme carefully planned to allow the school to remain fully operational throughout the works.

At the centre of the redevelopment will be a new 9,300 sq m, three-storey teaching building constructed on land to the south of the existing school. Pupils and staff will transfer into the new accommodation before the older buildings are demolished, helping to minimise disruption to education during construction.

Bouygues will also refurbish the existing 1,500 sq m Young Building as part of the wider project, retaining and upgrading part of the school estate alongside the substantial new-build element.

The completed campus will increase Holy Trinity’s capacity from approximately 1,410 pupils to 1,500, providing modern teaching and learning environments designed to meet the school’s long-term requirements.

New facilities will include an assembly hall, sixth-form hub and library alongside a range of specialist teaching spaces. The external areas will also undergo significant investment, with five multi-use games areas, landscaped recreation space and a new car park forming part of the plans.

Sustainability and building performance will be important elements of the design, with the new school targeting BREEAM Excellent.

Rooftop solar photovoltaic panels will contribute renewable electricity, while a ground-source heat pump and passive ventilation will help reduce the building’s operational energy requirements and support the delivery of a lower-carbon education estate.

The project also presents a complex construction and logistics challenge, with Bouygues required to deliver the new facilities alongside a live secondary school accommodating more than 1,400 pupils.

Mark Cesenek, managing director at Bouygues UK, said: “Holy Trinity is exactly the kind of project we do best — complex, phased, delivered on a live site.”

Once the new teaching building is operational, the redevelopment will move into its subsequent demolition, refurbishment, landscaping and external works phases.

Completion of the overall project is scheduled for late 2029, when Holy Trinity will benefit from a larger and significantly modernised campus combining new-build teaching accommodation, upgraded existing facilities, improved sports provision and more energy-efficient building systems.

The £64 million investment represents another substantial public sector construction project under the School Rebuilding Programme, replacing ageing education infrastructure while creating a modern campus designed to serve pupils and the wider Crawley community for decades to come.

Rebuild scheme designed by architect Jestico + Whiles

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