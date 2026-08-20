McLaughlin & Harvey hands over Braintree Community Diagnostic Centre

Construction contractor McLaughlin & Harvey has completed construction of the new Braintree Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC).

Now handed over to Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, local people are one step closer to benefiting from faster access to tests and scans.

The Trust will now complete the final fit-out and installation of equipment before welcoming its first patients at the beginning of September.

Located on the site of Braintree Community Hospital, the centre will offer around 75,000 additional diagnostic appointments in its first year. This will help improve access to vital tests, including CT and MRI scans, ultrasounds, blood tests and heart and lung checks closer to home.

The Braintree CDC will be open seven days a week, offering a convenient one-stop shop for checks, tests and scans, all under one roof.

The centre represents a major investment in diagnostic services across mid and south Essex and will play a key role in helping patients receive earlier diagnoses and treatment.

Braintree CDC is part of a national, Government-funded programme to increase diagnostic capacity.

This project has been delivered via the Crown Commercial Services framework.

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