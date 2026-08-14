Government procurement simplification welcomed by Pagabo Group CEO

By Amman Boughan, CEO at Pagabo Group.

Members of the new Labour cabinet are busy making their arrival known, with announcements coming thick and fast. Procurement has been a frequent talking point for prime minister Andy Burnham since his resurgence and rise to the top of government. However, talking is one thing and issuing a procurement policy note (PPN) is another. With that in mind, we wholeheartedly welcome and are encouraged by the direction of travel that the government is embarking on with the announcement of PPN 026 – the social value model – this week.

The direction of travel, to simplify the model, helps to cut the red tape that locks smaller firms out, and focuses squarely on jobs, skills and community impact, which is what the Pagabo Group has been championing for a decade across wider public procurement. Continued simplification of an industry that is often overcomplicated can unlock so much opportunity. As our strapline goes: ‘Simply better procurement.’

Our focus has always been on helping the public sector deliver outcomes faster and creating impact where communities need it most. The government wants to back British jobs and skills in every postcode, so that’s exactly what its new weighting in public contracts will help achieve. Though it’s vital that social value is measured and proven, not just promised, as we’ve been advancing through our digital operating system.

We don’t have long to wait until the rules begin to apply and we stand ready to be a partner in leading the change that the government wants to see.

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