CBRE finds buyer for Noble Foods’ production site in multi-million-pound deal

Leading commercial real estate firm, CBRE, has successfully completed the sale of 115,000 sq ft industrial site in a multi-million pound deal on behalf of the seller, Noble Foods.

Previously used as an egg-packing facility, the self-contained site features all the necessary facilities for a manufacturing operation including two office buildings, two warehouses, 19 loading bays and additional storage buildings. The site also came with 15.2 acres of vacant land with outline planning permission to build additional warehouses already granted.

Based in the heart of Oxfordshire’s industrial hub, the site is adjacent to Lakeside Industrial Estate in rural Witney. It also has excellent connections, with access to both the A40 and A420, making it easy to get to nearby Oxford, only 13 miles away, and beyond.

Will Davis, associate director at CBRE, said: “This deal reflects the strong demand for industrial space both in Witney and across wider Oxfordshire. A self-contained site of this size is incredibly rare, especially in such a popular location. The fact it came with outline planning permission for additional warehouses was the cherry on top and made it the perfect site for a business looking to expand its operations.”

Will Cadbury, Chief Financial Officerat Noble Foods, said: “When our Witney site became surplus to requirements, we were keen to find the right buyer who would be able to make the site purposeful again. The sale marks the start of an exciting new chapter for the Witney site and we’re grateful to CBRE for their support in structuring this deal.”

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