listening to customers helps ‘believe housing’ achieve record satisfaction levels

Housing association believe housing has achieved its best ever customer satisfaction results, with feedback helping to shape services and lessons from complaints driving further improvements.
The not-for-profit landlord, which owns and manages more than 18,000 homes across the northeast of England, has recorded its highest Tenant Satisfaction Measures results.
Overall satisfaction rose from 78% in 2024-25 to 82% in 2025-26, while satisfaction with repairs increased from 76% to 85%. More customers also said they feel safe in their homes, up from 82.3% to 84.9%, and that they are treated fairly and with respect, up from 83.1% to 86.2%.
The results reflect the work believe housing has done to listen to customers and act on what they say.
But the organisation says there is always more to learn and is continuing to gather insight from customer feedback, comments and complaints.
One way it is doing this is through its new Customer Complaints Panel, established in November 2025.
The panel brings together customers who want to use their experiences to improve complaint handling, learn from complaints and help ensure the Housing Ombudsman’s Complaint Handling Code is followed.
Members have received training on believe housing’s complaints policy, the Code and what good complaint handling looks like in practice.
Meeting at least every three months, the panel reviews performance information, explores customer journeys and identifies learning from complaints and feedback. Members will also hear from colleagues across the business to understand how customer insight can help improve services.
The panel helps believe housing understand what is working well, where improvements are needed and what actions should be taken next.
Louise Taylor, Executive Director of Governance and Strategy at believe housing, said: “These are our best ever Tenant Satisfaction Measures results and they reflect the commitment of colleagues across believe housing to do the right thing for customers every day.
“We’re particularly pleased that more customers told us they are treated fairly and with respect. Feedback regularly highlights the professionalism, kindness and commitment of our colleagues, and that’s something everyone across the organisation should be proud of.
“But our focus is on continuous improvement. Whether customers tell us we’ve done something well or raise a complaint when we’ve fallen short, every conversation gives us valuable insight.
“Customer feedback helps shape services, while the learning we gain through complaints helps us understand where we can do better.
“By listening to customers and acting on what they tell us, we can continue to provide healthy homes, a quality service and a better customer experience.”
Customer feedback is already helping believe housing improve services, shape policies and communicate more clearly.
During 2025/26, customers shared their views through more than 6,000 feedback survey responses, 1,164 Tenant Satisfaction Measures survey responses, consultations, co-design projects, workshops, app and portal testing, and Customer Complaints Panel meetings.
The latest Tenant Satisfaction Measures results are available on believe housing’s website at tenant satisfaction measures | believe housing
believe housing customers who would like to share their views and help shape services can find out more at get involved | believe housing
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