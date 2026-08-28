Lovell delivers industry leading social value as £14m generated at key partnerships site

TELFORD’S major mixed tenure development Wild Walk has been completed, bringing hundreds of much-needed homes and pouring more than £14m into the local supply chain.

The scheme of 329 homes – including open market, affordable rent, accessible and care home plots – has been built as part of a multi-generational development. The aim is to deliver legacy housing that makes a difference, addressing local and national housing targets as well as providing more high quality, efficient home options for local people.

As part of the completion, a social value report for Wild Walk has been produced, highlighting the scope of the project impact on the wider community.

A testament to the successful partnership between national housebuilder Lovell, Telford & Wrekin Council and Housing Plus Group, the project created 17 jobs for local people, with more than £14 million spent in the local supply chain and 75% of subcontractors employed within 30 miles of the site.

Stuart Penn, regional partnerships director at Lovell, said: “Our commitment to social value is solid, whether that be through apprenticeships, work experience placements and training, or organising engagement events with the local schools, we understand the impact of making these efforts. For us, it’s not just a tick box it’s about integrating into the communities in which we build and leaving a lasting legacy.

“We have compiled a comprehensive report detailing these efforts on this site, which once again shows that we are holding ourselves accountable and are actively looking to continue these efforts across all our developments.”

Alongside prioritising local employment, existing residents have also been front of mind with roughly £58,000 donated to local causes. This included a £2,500 contribution and renovation of the local play area, transforming it into a safer and more inviting spot for children and families to enjoy.

Councillor Nathan England, Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Safer Streets and Better Housing, said: “Wild Walk has delivered high-quality homes for local people, but the true measure of its success is the lasting positive impact it has had on the wider community.

“The scheme has supported local businesses, created employment and training opportunities, invested in community projects and delivered environmental benefits. It demonstrates how housing developments can help strengthen communities and leave a positive legacy long after construction has been completed.”

As well as social value, sustainability was prioritised from design concept and throughout construction. During the build, 98% of waste was diverted from landfill – far ahead of the 2023 national average of 87%. The homes are also built with energy efficiency in mind with solar panels and electric vehicle charging points, combined with enhanced insulation for reduced running costs.

Stuart added: “Wild Walk is a true showcase of what can be achieved when partners share a vision – sustainable homes, meaningful investment in people and a community built to last. The variety of housing types at the site more than meets resident needs and can provide accommodation for all walks of life.

“We’re proud of the legacy this project leaves for Telford and this foundation will continue to serve as the basis for other developments across the region.”

To find out more, visit the Lovell website.

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