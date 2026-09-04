G F Tomlinson renews its commitment to young people in sport

Midlands contractor, G F Tomlinson, has renewed its partnership with Derby County Community Trust (DCCT) for the 2026/27 season, continuing its support for the Trust’s Female Talent Pathway and its commitment to creating opportunities for young people across Derbyshire.

The Female Talent Pathway is a structured development programme supporting aspiring female footballers from under-9 through to under-21 level.

The programme provides talented young players with a progressive route into elite football, with the potential to advance into Derby County Women’s First Team. Through the partnership, players can benefit from high-quality coaching, regular competitive fixtures and access to a professional training environment.

Alongside football development, the programme places an important emphasis on education, personal development and the wider skills needed to help young people thrive both on and off the pitch.

The renewal reflects G F Tomlinson’s continued commitment to investing in the communities in which it operates and supporting initiatives that can have a lasting impact on young people.

The continued investment also comes at an important time for women’s and girls’ football, with participation and interest in the game continuing to grow year on year. By supporting DCCT’s Female Talent Pathway, G F Tomlinson is helping the Trust maintain high-quality provision for its players while contributing to the development of the next generation of female footballers.

As part of the partnership, G F Tomlinson also provides support to the local community through the Harrisons Hub Community Meals programme at Pride Park Stadium to help the most vulnerable members of society.

Andy Sewards, Chairman at G F Tomlinson, said: “We are delighted to renew our partnership with Derby County Community Trust and to continue supporting the Female Talent Pathway for another year. What stands out to us about the programme is that it is about so much more than football, it gives young people the opportunity to develop their confidence, resilience, teamwork and self-belief, while providing a clear pathway for those who aspire to progress within the game.

“As a business with deep roots in the Midlands, supporting the communities where we live and work is significantly important to us. We are proud to play a part in helping local young people access these opportunities and are looking forward to seeing the pathway continue to grow throughout the 2026/27 season.”

Chris Tomlinson, Head of Business Development at Derby County Community Trust, said: “We are absolutely delighted that G F Tomlinson has chosen to continue its partnership with DCCT for another year. The support of our partners is fundamental to the work we do, enabling us to provide high-quality opportunities for young people and continue developing programmes such as the Female Talent Pathway.

“G F Tomlinson shares our belief in the importance of investing in local communities and creating opportunities for young women to fulfil their potential. Their continued support will make a real difference to our players and help us to keep developing the pathway both on and off the pitch.”

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