Major logistics development site brought to market along Scotland’s strategic M8 corridor

Global real estate adviser CBRE has been appointed by Castlebrooke to bring Prime4Eight to market, a four-unit industrial and logistics development, totalling 377,200 sq ft, which is strategically positioned along Scotland’s key M8 corridor between Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Prime4Eight has planning consent for four Grade A industrial and logistics units, ranging in size from 77,200 sq ft to 150,300 sq ft, providing occupiers with a rare opportunity to secure high-quality warehouse accommodation in one of the country’s most constrained logistics markets.

Located in the heart of Scotland’s established logistics region, the development benefits from excellent connectivity, with direct access to the M8 via Junctions 4 and 5, providing strong links across Scotland and to the North of England via the M74 and M6.

The surrounding area has become one of Scotland’s most established logistics destinations, with Junction 4 accommodating major occupiers including Aldi, Schuh and GXO across approximately 2.2 million sq ft of warehouse space. Complementing this, the nearby 2 million sq ft Tesco Distribution Centre at Junction 5 further reinforces the strength of the location as a premier distribution hub.

Prime4Eight is uniquely positioned to accommodate both large-scale and big-box occupier requirements and represents one of the only opportunities along the M8 corridor capable of delivering modern warehouse space at scale within relatively short timescales. At the time of reporting, there is zero grade A stock under construction above 50,000 sq ft across the Central Belt, therefore there is a clear opportunity for Prime4Eight to meet the potential demand in this size range.

The units will be delivered to an institutional-grade specification, providing best-in-class distribution accommodation. The scheme will also incorporate strong ESG credentials, aligning with the evolving sustainability requirements of modern occupiers and investors.

The construction of unit 1, circa 77,200 sq ft, is anticipated to start in Q3 2026 and will be available for occupation from Q3 2027. The remaining units will be available for pre-let discussions and further speculative development may commence following the success of phase one.

Craig Semple, Director at CBRE, said: “Prime4Eight represents one of the most significant industrial and logistics opportunities currently available in Scotland. Schemes that are capable of accommodating large-scale occupiers, while offering immediate access to the M8 and a best-in-class specification, is extremely rare.

“Occupier demand continues to be driven by the need for high-quality, sustainable logistics space in well-connected locations, and Prime4Eight is exceptionally well placed to meet that requirement. With occupation anticipated from next year, and the industrial vacancy rate along the M8 corridor between Glasgow and Edinburgh currently hovering at a record-low of circa 2.5%, we’re looking forward to engaging with occupiers seeking a future-proof solution in one of Scotland’s most established logistics locations.”

A spokesperson for Castlebrooke said: “Prime4Eight has been designed to meet the evolving needs of modern logistics occupiers, combining a strategic location with high-quality, sustainable accommodation in one of Scotland’s most established distribution corridors.

“Bringing the scheme to market marks an important milestone, and we are pleased to be working with CBRE as we introduce this opportunity to occupiers. We are confident that Prime4Eight will attract significant interest from businesses looking for high-quality logistics space that supports their long-term operational and sustainability ambitions.”

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