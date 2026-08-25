Glencar Completes Martland Park Development in Wigan

A 101,805 sq ft BREEAM Excellent industrial and logistics facility delivered for Hillwood UK at Martland Park, Wigan.

Glencar has completed works at Martland Park in Wigan, achieving practical completion on a 101,805 sq ft industrial and logistics unit delivered for Hillwood UK.

The high-specification facility has been developed to meet the requirements of modern industrial and logistics occupiers, with a strong focus on sustainability, operational efficiency, and long-term performance. The scheme has achieved a BREEAM Excellent rating, reflecting its environmental credentials.

The completed development features a 12-metre haunch height, first-floor office accommodation with Cat A fit-out, and a range of sustainability measures including photovoltaic panels, electric vehicle charging points, and cycle facilities. Works also included comprehensive groundworks, attenuation, and drainage infrastructure to support the site.

Glencar worked closely with the wider project team throughout delivery, including Goodrich Consulting LLP, UMC Architects, Baynham Meikle, and Cundall, alongside its extended supply chain.

The completed building provides high-quality, future-ready industrial space, supporting employment and inward investment in the Wigan area and setting a new benchmark for sustainable industrial and logistics development at Martland Park.

This marks Glencar’s second completed project with Hillwood UK, further strengthening our partnership within the industrial and logistics sector. Building on this momentum, Glencar has also recently begun work on a third scheme with Hillwood, Hillwood Park in Luton.

Tom Kearsley, North Regional Director at Glencar, commented:

“The completion of Martland Park is a strong example of what can be achieved through close collaboration with a committed client and consultant team. We are proud to have delivered a high-quality, sustainable facility for Hillwood UK that meets the demands of modern industrial and logistics occupiers.”

Mark Wright, Vice President at Hillwood UK, added:

“We are very pleased with the completed building at Martland Park and would like to thank Glencar and the wider project team for delivering a high-quality facility to a strong specification. The development reflects our commitment to providing sustainable, well-designed industrial and logistics space and represents an excellent addition to our portfolio in the North West.”

Project Team

Client: Hillwood UK

Consulting Engineer: Goodrich Consulting LLP

Architect: UMC Architects

Engineer: Baynham Meikle

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