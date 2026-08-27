Planning approved for initial 55,500 sq m industrial and logistics scheme in West Lothian

Balmoral International Land UK Ltd has received planning consent from West Lothian Council for a major new best-in-class industrial and logistics development at Arches Business Park in Broxburn.

The decision marks an important step forward for the delivery of Arches Business Park, a strategically located development site extending to an initial 55,500 sq m (597,000 sq ft) on the eastern edge of East Mains Industrial Estate.

The planning permission allows for development of the first phase site into industrial, storage and distribution accommodation. Construction is the initial phase of road upgrades will commence immediately.

Located adjacent to the A89 and within close proximity of the Newbridge Interchange, Edinburgh Airport and Scotland’s central motorway network, Arches Business Park is one of the most significant future industrial and logistics development opportunities in the Central Belt market.

The wider scheme offers flexibility for a range of occupier requirements, with design-and-build opportunities suited to industrial, manufacturing, distribution and logistics operations of varying scales. Detailed planning permission has also been granted for a new distributor road and signalled junction, providing the infrastructure needed to unlock the future development of the site, with works anticipated to commence early next year.

With vacancy along the M8 corridor remaining at around 2.50%, the planning decision is expected to generate early occupier interest. CBRE and JLL, acting jointly as leasing agents, are actively engaging with businesses seeking pre-let opportunities ahead of the next phase of development.

Guy Thorley, Development Director at Balmoral International Land, said: “Securing planning permission for Arches Business Park is a defining milestone for the project and a major vote of confidence in Scotland’s industrial and logistics market.

“Developments of this scale are critical if Scotland is to meet future business demand, attract inward investment and support long-term economic growth. Arches Business Park will become one of the country’s premier industrial and logistics destinations, creating new jobs, attracting investment and delivering the high-quality employment space the market urgently needs.

“We look forward to working alongside CBRE and JLL to bring the development forward and realise that ambition.”

Bryce Stewart, Senior Director at CBRE, said: “This consent brings forward one of the most significant industrial and logistics opportunities in Scotland at a time when occupier demand continues to outstrip supply.

“There is a clear shortage of modern, development-ready industrial space across the Central Belt, particularly for businesses looking to expand or relocate. Opportunities of this scale are exceptionally rare, and we’re already seeing strong interest from occupiers ahead of the development being brought to market.”

Rhys Davies, Director of JLL’s Industrial & Logistics team said: “The timing of this consent couldn’t be better. UK industrial take-up reached 12.9 million sq ft in the first half of 2026, driven primarily by logistics and retail operators seeking high-quality, immediately available space.

“There’s a clear trend toward modern, energy-efficient facilities that meet occupiers’ operational and sustainability requirements. Arches Business Park offers the opportunity to deliver exactly that type of accommodation in a market where such opportunities are increasingly scarce.

“With new speculative construction anticipated to slow across the UK later this year, the strategic importance of consented, deliverable sites like this is significant. Arches Business Park provides a strategic asset capable of meeting future demand and delivering essential employment space for the West Lothian economy in one of Scotland’s most accessible industrial locations.”

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