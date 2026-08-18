McLaughlin & Harvey appointed to deliver additional SEN provision at Rathore School

McLaughlin & Harvey has been appointed by the Education Authority as the main construction contractor on the phase 1 expansion of specialist SEN provision at Rathore School, enabling much needed facilities for children in the Newry, Mourne and Down area.

The scheme, which is being delivered in three stages, is the first construction project in Northern Ireland for the Antrim based firm since the completion of the new distillery at Bushmills in 2021.

This first phase of the project will see current and future pupils at Rathore SEN School will benefit from nine new classroom facilities with additional outdoor play areas, car parking and outdoor landscaping, ensuring the school meets the growing needs of the SEN community in the Newry Mourne and Down area.

The project is well underway, with the scheme making use of modern methods of construction to minimise disruption to existing staff and pupils, including off-site fabrication of 1,300m2 of classroom and ancillary rooms.

Completion is expected by the end of December 2026, with the new facilities ready to receive pupils from August 2027 onwards following further fit out by Rathore School.

Gavin Parkinson, Operations Director at McLaughlin & Harvey said: “Our experience working on public sector construction and infrastructure projects across the whole of the UK means we’re ideally placed to deliver a project as important and sensitive as the one at Rathore School. We understand that the need for SEN school facilities across Northern Ireland is a pressing issue, and our approach to modern methods of construction will enable smooth delivery, ensuring classrooms are ready to meet the needs of young people in the area.”

“Although our civils team has continued to thrive in Northern Ireland, we’re extremely proud to see our construction team back on site for a Northern Irish project.”

Dale Hanna, EA Chief Operations Officer, said: “This project will make a real difference for children and young people with SEN and their families, giving them access to modern, purpose-built accommodation designed around their needs.

“EA will continue to consider every available option to increase capacity and support children and young people to access appropriate SEN provision as close as possible to their local community.

“This investment forms part of EA’s wider capital programme to expand SEN provision across Northern Ireland and support children and young people now and in the years ahead.”

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