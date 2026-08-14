Mears Builds Record £4.2bn Pipeline Following Major Housing Contract Wins

Mears has strengthened its position as one of the UK’s leading housing maintenance providers after securing more than £1.4 billion of new work during the first half of the year, driving its order book to a record £4.2 billion.

The public sector housing specialist continues to expand its long-term maintenance portfolio after a series of major contract awards and renewals, reinforcing confidence in the company’s strategy despite a temporary dip in profits linked to the mobilisation of new contracts.

Revenue reached £560 million during the period, while adjusted pre-tax profit stood at £29 million. Although margins eased slightly to 5.2% from 5.6%, the company attributed this to the costs associated with mobilising several significant long-term contracts.

Among the largest awards was a landmark 10-year, £450 million contract with Birmingham City Council. Under the agreement, Mears will deliver a comprehensive range of housing services, including responsive repairs, void property works, gas servicing, heating installations and planned maintenance across the authority’s housing stock.

The company also secured a further 10-year contract with Rooftop Housing Group worth £150 million, providing repairs and maintenance services to approximately 7,000 homes across South Worcestershire and North Gloucestershire.

Alongside these new appointments, Mears successfully retained several key long-standing partnerships, including contracts with Cross Keys Homes, Livin, Leeds City Council, Moat Homes and Thurrock Council. Together, these renewals contributed more than £1 billion of additional work to the company’s expanding pipeline.

For the construction and housing sectors, the results underline the continued demand for long-term asset management, planned maintenance and compliance services as housing providers invest in improving existing homes, enhancing building safety and maintaining regulatory standards.

Mears also completed the integration of consultancy Pennington Choices during the period, strengthening its expertise across compliance, asset management and building safety services. The acquisition enhances the group’s ability to provide integrated solutions to local authorities and registered housing providers.

In line with its strategic focus on housing, the company also completed the sale of its non-core facilities management business for £18 million, allowing it to concentrate resources on its core maintenance and housing services operations.

Chief Executive Lucas Critchley said: “Mears has continued to make strong progress against its key strategic objectives.”

The company also noted that an intensive two-year programme of rebidding existing contracts has now largely concluded. As a result, its bidding teams are increasingly able to focus on pursuing new opportunities rather than defending existing work, providing further potential for future growth.

Looking ahead, Mears has reaffirmed its full-year guidance, forecasting revenue of around £1.04 billion and adjusted pre-tax profit of approximately £51 million.

With a record order book, strengthened building safety capabilities and a growing portfolio of long-term maintenance partnerships, Mears appears well positioned to play an increasingly significant role in supporting the management, maintenance and improvement of the UK’s public housing stock.

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