NFDC Launches 60 Free Demolition Training Pathways

Industry initiative will help individuals gain recognised accreditation and begin or progress a career in demolition

The National Federation of Demolition Contractors (NFDC), in partnership with the National Demolition Training Group (NDTG), is offering 60 fully funded CCDO Labourer Card pathway places to eligible individuals seeking to start or progress a career in the demolition industry.

The initiative has been created to remove some of the financial barriers that can prevent people from accessing industry-recognised training and employment opportunities. The campaign is part of the NFDC’s wider commitment to supporting the demolition sector, strengthening its workforce and encouraging more people to become appropriately trained and qualified.

Each funded pathway includes both the CCDO Labourer training course and Asbestos Awareness training, providing successful learners with the qualifications required to apply for a CCDO Labourer Card.

Before attending the training, applicants must have passed the required Operative Health, Safety and Environment test. Candidates are encouraged to complete the appropriate test through CITB or NOCN. Applicants must also be able to understand, communicate and read English to the level required to participate safely and successfully in the training.

Courses will take place during September, October and November 2026 and will be delivered either live online or at the NDTG training centre in Hemel Hempstead.

Adrian Corrigan, President of the NFDC, said:

“Supporting people into demolition and helping them gain recognised industry accreditation is an important part of our role as a Federation.

“This initiative is about creating opportunities, supporting the future workforce and helping more people enter the industry with the knowledge and qualifications they need to work safely and responsibly.

“Demolition offers a wide range of long-term career opportunities, and we hope these funded places will provide a valuable first step for people who may not otherwise have been able to access the training.”

Whether applicants are considering a completely new career or are already working in construction and want to develop specialist demolition skills, the opportunity offers a chance to join one of the built environment’s most dynamic and highly skilled sectors.

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