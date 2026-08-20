Office Space in Town (OSiT) Announces Completion of £129 Million Refinancing Agreement Backed By Senior Lender Aberdeen Investments

Deal reinforces confidence in London’s commercial property market and OSiT’s owner-operator model

Today, Office Space in Town (OSiT), one of London’s leading flexible office space providers, has announced the completion of a re-financing agreement reflecting growing confidence and investment appeal in London’s commercial property market.

The debt refinancing is valued at £129 million and extends over a minimum two-year period.

Asset managers Aberdeen Investments are the senior lender in the agreement with a backing of c. £72 million, with theagreement continuing Aberdeen Investments’ seven-year partnership with OSiT.

The deal, completed with the support of financial advisors PwC, will provide ongoing financial support for four of OSiT’s Zone 1 London office buildings, including St Paul’s, Liverpool Street, Monument and Waterloo. The company’s UK office portfolio comprises 225,000 sq. ft of office space, with additional locations in London Blackfriars and Cardiff.

OSiT’s flexible workspaces are distinguished by unique themes such as the Alice in Wonderland inspired OSiT Waterloo, the ‘super yacht’ designed OSiT Monument and the Monopoly themed OSiT Liverpool Street. According to real estate services agency CBRE, flexible offices are set to comprise a fifth of London’s market by 2030, as businesses increasingly seek adaptable workspace solutions that provide shorter commitments, faster access to prime locations and the ability to scale their footprint in response to changing workforce needs.1

Founded in May 2009 by brother and sister Giles and Niki Fuchs, alongside partner Sarah Singlehurst, OSiT is the only flexible office provider in London that owns all its buildings. OSiT buys, refurbishes and occupies its buildings, allowing the company to benefit from the current low capital costs of buying Zone 1 London office buildings, and create large capital uplift and strong income streams.

This owner-operator model enables the company to curate bespoke ‘Omni-Office’ environments tailored to occupier demand and optimise layouts and office amenities in its buildings at scale. Examples of integrated amenities at current OSiT sites feature gyms, bedrooms, rooftop cafe bars, games rooms and hairdressers.

As of June 2026, the average length of stay across OSiT’s five London locations is 44 months, double the London flexible office market average of 22 months.2

OSiT is now looking for an investment partner to support its plans to acquire new buildings in Zone 1 locations and continue to scale its proven owner-operator structure.

The next phase of investment would enable the company to advance its ‘Omni-Office’ vision, focused on introducing larger, integrated work environments. Future buildings could introduce additional on-site amenities such as rooftop padel courts, day nurseries and dental practices, creating mixed-use workplaces that adapt to evolving expectations on the workplace experience and incentivise office attendance.

Giles Fuchs, Co-Founder of Office Space in Town (OSiT), comments: “This refinancing agreement marks an important milestone for OSiT and reflects the strength of our owner-operator model. We have built a differentiated business focused on capital gain and robust income, through service, design, and long-term relationships with occupiers, and this support enables us to continue strengthening our portfolio and delivering exceptional flexible workspaces.”

Martin Barnewell, Head of Commercial Real Estate at Aberdeen Investments, said: “We have had a long-term relationship with Giles and the OSiT team. Having gone through the Covid lockdown, we have seen first-hand how resilient their income and model is. We are pleased to continue to support OSiT and look forward to the next chapter of their growth.”

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