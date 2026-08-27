WorkWell’s Carrwood Park expansion officially opens, following full letting of new Leeds workspace

Yorkshire-based premium serviced office provider, WorkWell, has completed the transformation of its building at Carrwood Park, previously leased to the NHS, turning it into a premium flexible office environment.

The 8,675 sq. ft redevelopment delivers a high-quality flexible office facility, compromising of meeting rooms, collaborative areas and private office suites, providing adaptable workspace solutions to businesses across Yorkshire. Designed by Manchester-based NC Studio, the project represents a significant addition to Carrwood Park’s commercial offering, further strengthening its position as an established business location in Leeds.

WorkWell’s latest redevelopment has seen the former NHS building reimagined into a modern, premium workspace environment, providing contemporary design features, upgraded facilities and flexible layouts. At the centre of the building, an atrium provides a dynamic shared environment to support both focused work and collaboration with soft finishes, considered lighting, and integrated technology.

The expansion of Carrwood Park follows WorkWell’s continued growth across the region, including the launch of its Copthall Bridge location in Harrogate, forming part of the organisation’s wider strategy to deliver premium flexible workspace across Yorkshire.

Oliver Corrigan, Managing Director of WorkWell commented: “We’re seeing increasing demand for high-quality workspaces in Yorkshire that offer flexibility, connectivity and a professional environment for businesses.

“The successful completion and full letting of Carrwood Park support long-term growth and investment in the region, and it’s particularly encouraging to see organisations such as Horizon Care grow with us and expand their footprint as their team develop. We look forward to continuing to support their ambitions and those of other businesses across the region.”

Following completion, the building has welcomed many organisations including Horizon Care & Education, who has significantly expanded since joining WorkWell in 2025. Starting with a five-person office in Building 4, the organisation has now relocated to Building 3, where its growing team has a workspace 800% larger than its original office.

Laura Bingham, Director of People & Culture at Horizon Care & Education, added: “Investing in our people is fundamental to Horizon’s culture and to creating an organisation where colleagues can do their best work. Our new WorkWell offices are a really important part of that investment. They have been designed to bring people together, support collaboration and create an environment where colleagues can connect, share ideas as well as supporting wellbeing and belonging.

“I’m incredibly proud of the new space and what it represents – our commitment to our people, our culture and creating a workplace where everyone can feel connected, supported and able to thrive.”

For further information, please visit the WorkWell website.

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