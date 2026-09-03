Green Light for 200 Council Homes in Next Chapter of Battersea Power Station Regeneration

Plans for 200 new council homes at Battersea Power Station have secured planning permission, marking another major step in the transformation of the landmark 42-acre regeneration site in London.

The homes will be delivered by Battersea Power Station Development Company in partnership with Wandsworth Council on an undeveloped brownfield plot forming part of Phase 5 of the wider masterplan.

All 200 properties will be operated by Wandsworth Council and made available at social rent levels through its Homes for Wandsworth programme. The development will include a mix of homes, including larger properties designed to meet the needs of families.

Construction is expected to begin in 2027, with completion targeted for 2029.

Designed by Peckham-based Dowen Farmer Architects, the scheme will combine new housing with landscaped communal areas and ground-floor commercial and community uses. Residents will have access to communal gardens as well as a substantial south-facing roof garden, bringing additional green space into the development.

Funding will be provided through Wandsworth Council’s Housing Revenue Account, supported by grant funding from the Greater London Authority.

A multidisciplinary professional team has been assembled to progress the project, with Buro Happold appointed as structural engineer, MKP as M&E consultant and Cast Consultancy as cost consultant.

The approval comes as attention increasingly turns towards the remaining phases of the Battersea Power Station regeneration. Around 16 acres of brownfield land are still to be developed, offering the potential for up to 3.2 million sq ft of additional residential, commercial, cultural and leisure space.

Studio Egret West has been appointed to evolve the original masterplan created by Rafael Viñoly more than 15 years ago, as the development team considers how the remaining half of the regeneration site should respond to changing demands across London’s property market.

Battersea Power Station Development Company chief executive James Saunders has also confirmed that a Section 73 planning application covering the future phases is due to be submitted later this month.

The latest approval adds an important affordable housing element to one of London’s most prominent regeneration projects. The redevelopment of the former power station and its surrounding land has already created a major new mixed-use destination, combining homes, offices, retail, leisure and public realm around the restored Grade II* listed landmark.

With 200 council homes now approved and further phases being reconsidered, Battersea Power Station is entering another significant period of construction and development as its long-term regeneration continues.

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